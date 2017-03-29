‘Cleaning People Can’t Park Here:’ Black Women Share Stories Of Disrespect On The Job

Black women addressed a number of the crazy and hurtful things that happen to them in the workplace Tuesday afternoon with the Twitter hashtag #BlackWomenAtWork, reports The Huffington Post.

…“I’m surrounded everyday by brilliant, confident, incredible black professional women who get demeaned despite their prowess. Today, I was over it,” Packnett told The Huffington Post. “I have deep an abiding respect for Congresswoman Waters and Ms. Ryan who are both trailblazers in their fields. They are to be respected, just like every other black woman who rises each day to contribute to this society in ways that are all-too-often taken for granted.”

Several powerful women — including ESSENCE Editor-in-Chief Vanessa De Luca and Love & Basketball director Gina Prince-Bythewood — tweeted their thoughts and unpacked their workplace experiences with #BlackWomenAtWork, reports the New York Daily News.

This happens to black women everyday at work.

Share your Maxine and April moments, so people don't think this is rare. Use #BlackWomenAtWork — Brittany Packnett (@MsPackyetti) March 28, 2017

This #BlackWomenAtWork trending hashtag is giving me life! We have been talking abt this 4 years @Essence and sad not much is changing — Vanessa K. De Luca (@Vanessa_KDeLuca) March 28, 2017

Pulling into my own reserved parking space and being told by a random WW that cleaning people can't park there. #BlackWomenAtWork — Gina PrinceBythewood (@GPBmadeit) March 28, 2017

"Be who you are do what you do"-@MaxineWaters tonight having her say. #BlackWomenAtWork "they will try to put you down".Extraordinary times — Tamron Hall (@tamronhall) March 29, 2017

