Tom Perez Overhauls DNC, Calls For Staff Resignations

The embattled Democratic National Committee is calling for resignation letters from all staffers as part of a major overhaul led by new chairman Tom Perez, reports NBC News.

Immediately after Perez’s selection as party chairman in late February, an adviser to outgoing DNC Interim Chair Donna Brazile, Leah Daughtry, asked every employee to submit a letter of resignation dated April 15, according to multiple sources familiar with the party’s internal workings.

A committee advising Perez on his transition is now interviewing staff and others as part of a top-to-bottom review process to decide not only who will stay and who will go, but how the party should be structured in the future.

…The DNC will embark on a national search to fill key party positions, overseen by the 30-odd members of the transition advisory committee.

What is unclear with the house-cleaning move is what “roles that new deputy chair Keith Ellison — the Minnesota congressman who narrowly lost the party’s chair race to Perez — and other vice chairs will play,” reports CNN.

