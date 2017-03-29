Tom Perez Overhauls DNC, Calls For Staff Resignations

Tom Perez Overhauls DNC, Calls For Staff Resignations

The newly elected chairman is spearheading a massive overhaul of the beleaguered group.

The embattled Democratic National Committee is calling for resignation letters from all staffers as part of a major overhaul led by new chairman Tom Perez, reports NBC News.

From NBC News:

Immediately after Perez’s selection as party chairman in late February, an adviser to outgoing DNC Interim Chair Donna Brazile, Leah Daughtry, asked every employee to submit a letter of resignation dated April 15, according to multiple sources familiar with the party’s internal workings.

A committee advising Perez on his transition is now interviewing staff and others as part of a top-to-bottom review process to decide not only who will stay and who will go, but how the party should be structured in the future.

…The DNC will embark on a national search to fill key party positions, overseen by the 30-odd members of the transition advisory committee.

What is unclear with the house-cleaning move is what “roles that new deputy chair Keith Ellison — the Minnesota congressman who narrowly lost the party’s chair race to Perez — and other vice chairs will play,” reports CNN.

SOURCE: NBC NewsCNN

Photos