Cheryl Emanuel :: Top Women Of Excellence

Cheryl Emanuel, Senior Health Manager

Mecklenburg County Health Department Office of Community Engagement

Cheryl Emanuel has dedicated 32 years of her professional career to public health and community development. Emanuel currently serves as a senior health manager for the Mecklenburg County Health Department’s (MCHD) Office of Community Engagement. She has managed health prevention initiatives with a focus on improving the health and quality of life for racial/ethnic minorities through policy development, community engagement, program implementation, cultural diversity training, access to care and resources dissemination.

She received her BS from East Carolina University and her MS from North Carolina A&T University.Emanuel has been instrumental in teen pregnancy prevention, infant mortality, HIV/AIDS/STIs (including managing the Ryan White Program), substance abuse issues and chronic diseases. Emanuel implements strategies for reducing disparities and increasing equity related to health promotion and health outcomes in Mecklenburg County. Emanuel was one of the first public health officials to recruit local African-American churches to combat HIV/AIDS in the ‘90s. She is a 2017, MLK Keep the Dream receipt. She is the visionary for the Mecklenburg County’s Healthy Cities County Challenge award winning program VillageHeartBEAT (Building Education & Accountability Together). It is a collaborative program organized to reduce heart disease risk among African American and Hispanic/Latino faith-based organizations.

Cheryl shares a deep passion and a commitment to serve the most vulnerable populations regardless of race, gender, age or socioeconomic status.

