Radio One
Home > Radio One

Cheryl Emanuel :: Top Women Of Excellence

Tami LaTrell
Leave a comment
Women of Excellence

Source: I1 / I1

Cheryl Emanuel, Senior Health Manager

Mecklenburg County Health Department Office of Community Engagement

Cheryl Emanuel has dedicated 32 years of her professional career to public health and community development. Emanuel currently serves as a senior health manager for the Mecklenburg County Health Department’s (MCHD) Office of Community Engagement. She has managed health prevention initiatives with a focus on improving the health and quality of life for racial/ethnic minorities through policy development, community engagement, program implementation, cultural diversity training, access to care and resources dissemination.

She received her BS from East Carolina University and her MS from North Carolina A&T University.Emanuel has been instrumental in teen pregnancy prevention, infant mortality, HIV/AIDS/STIs (including managing the Ryan White Program), substance abuse issues and chronic diseases. Emanuel implements strategies for reducing disparities and increasing equity related to health promotion and health outcomes in Mecklenburg County. Emanuel was one of the first public health officials to recruit local African-American churches to combat HIV/AIDS in the ‘90s. She is a 2017, MLK Keep the Dream receipt. She is the visionary for the Mecklenburg County’s Healthy Cities County Challenge award winning program VillageHeartBEAT (Building Education & Accountability Together). It is a collaborative program organized to reduce heart disease risk among African American and Hispanic/Latino faith-based organizations.  

 

Cheryl shares a deep passion and a commitment to serve the most vulnerable populations regardless of race, gender, age or socioeconomic status.

Cheryl Emanuel , Women of Excellencce

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

10 photos Launch gallery

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

Continue reading Cheryl Emanuel :: Top Women Of Excellence

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Mary J. Blige Announces Album Release Date +…
 7 hours ago
Women's Empowerment - Bobby Brown
Bobby Brown Performs LIVE At Women’s Empowerment 2017!…
 13 hours ago
Be the Match 2017 - Raleigh
FOXY In The Community: Be The Match 2017 [PHOTOS]
 13 hours ago
Ron Galella Archive - File Photos 2011
‘Fresh Prince Of Bel Air’ Reunion!!!
 16 hours ago
Bronzeville
Don’t Miss The Latest Episode Of Bronzeville!
 18 hours ago
‘LHHATLS6’ Recap: Yung Joc Might Be The Father…
 1 day ago
No Drama On The ‘Empire’ Set Between Taraji…
 1 day ago
T.I.’s Alleged Mistress Speaks Out On Cheating Rumors
 1 day ago
Fix It, Jesus: Phaedra Parks’ Camp Blames Apollo…
 1 day ago
WE 2017: Vivica Fox & Other High Powered…
 1 day ago
Former ‘America’s Next Top Model’ Contestant Brandy Rusher…
 1 day ago
59th GRAMMY Awards - Press Room
Teen Who Received Facetime Call From Beyonce Loses…
 2 days ago
‘RHOAS9’ Recap: Shady Phaedra Helps Kandi’s Former Employee…
 2 days ago
Praise! Devon Still Celebrates Two Years Of His…
 2 days ago
Photos