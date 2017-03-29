TJMS
Home > TJMS

Little Known Black History Fact: Black Stuntmen’s Association

D.L. Chandler
Leave a comment

The Black Stuntmen’s Association was formed in the late ’60’s as a rebuttal to the racial discrimination faced by stuntmen and stuntwomen of color during the time. Sitting president of the BSA Willie Harris and the surviving members of the Association have been recognized for their pioneering efforts in the stunt work industry.

Bill Cosby helped spearhead the prominence of Black stuntmen during his time on the hit series I Spy after refusing to allow a white stuntman “painted down” to appear Black as his stunt double. Shortly after, Harris and fellow founding members, the late Edward Smith, Alex Brown, and Henry Kingi formed the BSA in 1967.

The BSA’s mission most certainly paved the way for Black stuntmen and stuntwomen to enter the lucrative world of stunt work. Harris recalled in several interviews that despite Hollywood’s liberal reputation, barriers still existed. Harris and his compatriots persisted, and eventually found their footing in the industry.

When the National Museum of African American History and Culture opened last year, BSA’s mementos from several decades were on display. Further, Harris and the remaining BSA members have been rallying for the Academy Awards to recognize stunt work as an award category.

In 2012, the BSA won an NAACP Image Award and have been recognized in California, Mississippi, and Nevada by state lawmakers for their contribution to the arts. Earlier this month, Harris was honored at the 14th annual College of Fine Arts Hall of Fame at the University of Las Vegas.

Like BlackAmericaWeb.com on Facebook. Follow us on Twitter.

The Ten Most Interesting Little Known Black History Facts

10 photos Launch gallery

The Ten Most Interesting Little Known Black History Facts

Continue reading The Ten Most Interesting Little Known Black History Facts

The Ten Most Interesting Little Known Black History Facts

On Blackamericaweb.com and the Tom Joyner Morning Show we celebrate Black History every single day. Here are the top ten most interesting Little Known Black History Facts we've discovered. For more information on these facts, check out our archive of <a href="http://blackamericaweb.com/category/little-known-black-history-facts">Little Known Black History Facts. </a>

Black stuntman , Black Stuntman's Association , Hollywood , Little Known Black History Fact , stunt work

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Women's Empowerment - Bobby Brown
Bobby Brown Performs LIVE At Women’s Empowerment 2017!…
 2 hours ago
Bronzeville
Don’t Miss The Latest Episode Of Bronzeville!
 3 hours ago
‘Empire’ Recap: Tariq’s New Plan Is To Go…
 10 hours ago
Oop! Tiny’s Mom Comes For Tamar Braxton
 12 hours ago
Lamar Odom Admits To Cheating On Khloé Kardashian…
 13 hours ago
Woman Steals $40,000 In iPhones By Posing As…
 15 hours ago
BREAKING: BET President Stephen Hill Leaves The Network…
 15 hours ago
Janet Hubert Responds To ‘Fresh Prince’ Reunion Photo,…
 16 hours ago
The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air
The Original Aunt Viv Had Some Things To…
 21 hours ago
Blac Chyna Goes On Snapchat Rant, Reignites Feud…
 23 hours ago
Bobby Brown On What Viewers Can Expect From…
 1 day ago
Mary J. Blige Announces Album Release Date +…
 2 days ago
Woman Receives 10-Year Prison Sentence For Administering Deadly…
 2 days ago
‘Tea Talk’ Episode 4- ‘Basketball Wives’ Announcement, ‘LHHATL’…
 2 days ago
Photos