Lynn Whitfield Promises ‘Greenleaf’ Will Leave You Speechless

Lynn Whitfield stars as Lady Mae in Greenleaf on OWN. The legendary actress talks to the Tom Joyner Morning Show about her role on the show and how the cast decided to handle the story line of her character having an illicit relationship with her father.
“I said that maybe this could be a healing story. So many complex relationships happen. We did that scene different ways. Bill and I took a leap and Oprah said, yes! It was really kind of deep. It’s unknown territory and the exploration of it is kind of important. We were brave about that,” Whitfield said.
Greenleaf airs Wednesdays on OWN at 10p EST. Click the link below to hear the entire interview.
(Photo Source: Courtesy of OWN)
