Learn All About The Black Heritage Auction In Booklyn, NY

Foxy NC staff
3/29/17- Roland Martin talks to memorabilia collector Paxton Baker about the culmination of the Black Heritage Auction on April 7th in Brooklyn, New York.

“It started with Harry Belafonte in 1992. I was amazed at the body of work that Harry had amassed. It sparked a feel for me for collecting. For an African American, I thought it was a positive thing,” Baker said.

Click the link below to hear the entire interview.


 

