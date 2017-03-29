Gospel’s Favorite Family Returns To Television In New Reality Series

Gospel stars David and Tamela Mann are the latest addition to TV One’s newest line up of original, unscripted programming and everyone’s favorite family return to television couldn’t come at a better time!

We are taking over your Tuesday Nights!!!! #TheManns premieres on @tvonetv April 4th at 8/7c! #TheManns #TvOne #TuesdayswiththeManns #realitytv A post shared by David and Tamela Mann (@davidandtamela) on Mar 21, 2017 at 6:35pm PDT

They talk to the Tom Joyner Morning Show about their life on and off the camera and what to expect from the family, including an incident that occurred while shooting that almost ended production.

Has their life changed since the cameras started rolling?

“It’s the same. Besides people coming up to us talking about different issues. What you see is what you get with us. We show people that we don’t have to…everybody doesn’t want ratchetness.”

The Manns air on TV One Tuesday, April 4th at 8p EST. Follow the conversation online by using the hashtag #The Manns. Click the link below to hear the entire interview.

Need your fix of David and Tamela before the big premiere? Watch the couple spill their juicy relationship secrets below!

