This #BlackWomenAtWork Hashtag Is Too Real…Can You Relate?

After Bill O’Reilly spoke recklessly about Congresswoman Maxine Waters yesterday AND after respected journalist April Ryan was scolded by the White House press secretary for shaking her head, the hashtag #BlackWomenAtWork began trending. Black women from all over social media weighed in on their experiences at work. Even Maxine Waters weighed in.

Read More: Bill O’Reilly Makes Comments About Maxine Waters’ “James Brown Wig” And The Internet Isn’t Having It

First, a word from Auntie Maxine:

.@MaxineWaters on Bill O'Reilly comments: "I am a strong black woman and I cannot be intimidated" #inners https://t.co/B1vRE4nelt — All In w/Chris Hayes (@allinwithchris) March 29, 2017

Check out the responses to the trending hashtag.

*Dad sends gift to office.

Boss: "I didn't know you had a dad!" #BlackWomenAtWork — Razz (@SweetRazzberrie) March 28, 2017

I say I teach. People ask "what grade?" I say I teach college. They ask "community college?" I'm on UC Berkeley's faculty. #BlackWomenAtWork — {((Aya de Leon))} (@AyadeLeon) March 29, 2017

Pulling into my own reserved parking space and being told by a random WW that cleaning people can't park there. #BlackWomenAtWork — Gina PrinceBythewood (@GPBmadeit) March 28, 2017

Watching white lawyers wander around, wondering who the prosecutor is, never even considering that it could be me.#BlackWomenAtWork — khia213 (@khia213) March 29, 2017

Them: Can I speak to the pharmacist?

Me: I am the pharmacist.

Them: Oh, I thought it him (points to the white tech)#BlackWomenAtWork — Missy Krissy 👑 (@MrsKrissyT) March 28, 2017

Being told that I constantly look angry/that I have an attitude when I don't want to talk/I'm just minding my own business #BlackWomenAtWork — Brittany J. Burnam (@LiberalArtsDiva) March 29, 2017

#BlackWomenAtWork they had me train all the men with no experience, who signed on with higher pay than me. but never promoted me. — z a h i r a 🇩🇴 (@bad_dominicana) March 28, 2017

"Can you talk to her? She's quite angry and intimidates the team." Another ED to me about their black woman assistant. #BlackWomenAtWork — Brittany Packnett (@MsPackyetti) March 28, 2017

Me: I'd like to check on the status of the books for this class.

Staff: The faculty member does that.

Me: I am faculty.#BlackWomenAtWork — Nyasha Junior (@NyashaJunior) March 28, 2017

Being asked whether I "want to be here" because people find me "intimidating" if I don't smile all the time. #BlackWomenAtWork — EnnuiThePeople (@KayReneeESQ) March 28, 2017

There was the time I ran into a judge in court in downtown LA and he assumed I was a defendant and not a lawyer. #BlackWomenAtWork — Imani Gandy (@AngryBlackLady) March 28, 2017

News Director: When I first hired you Tyler I didn't expect you to be so verbose.

Me:

#BlackWomenAtWork pic.twitter.com/c4Xox5wlsi — GirlTyler (@sheistyler) March 28, 2017

#BlackWomenAtWork Asian man judge told me in court I "obviously had too much time on my hands because I have time to keep changing my hair" — Ashley Payne (@luvthispayne) March 28, 2017

I'm 5 feet tall. 90 pounds. Former cheerleader. Told I was intimidating and off-putting by colleague on third day. #BlackWomenAtWork — Ms. M (@ToriJoi) March 28, 2017

#BlackWomenAtWork I corrected a white female coworker, she cried, we ended up in a meeting with management. Mgr said "be nicer if you can". pic.twitter.com/FMDNROIHw2 — Michonne Grimes (@tammie_grier) March 28, 2017

My white man predecessor who had "private" meetings after I left the room with top donors…even though I was in charge. #BlackWomenAtWork — Brittany Packnett (@MsPackyetti) March 28, 2017

Can you relate???

Celebrity Co-Stars Reunited! 15 photos Launch gallery Celebrity Co-Stars Reunited! 1. Keke Palmer and Niecy Nash Source:Niecy Nash Instagram 1 of 15 2. Brandy and Hosea Chanchez Source:Brandy Instagram 2 of 15 3. Raven Symone and Adrienne Bailon 3 of 15 4. Gabrielle Union, Robinne Lee and Essence Atkins Source:Instagram 4 of 15 5. Tracee Ellis Ross and Mara Brock Akil Source:Instagram 5 of 15 6. Ludacris, Usher and Lil’ Jon Source:Instagram 6 of 15 7. Tyrese and The Rock Source:Instagram 7 of 15 8. Kim Kardashian West and Paris Hilton Source:Instagram 8 of 15 9. Monica Brown and Vanessa Bryant Source:Instagram 9 of 15 10. Kandi Burruss and Jermaine Dupri Source:Instagram 10 of 15 11. Teyana Taylor and Bow Wow (Shad Moss) 11 of 15 12. Tia Mowry-Hardict and Brittany Daniels Source:Instagram 12 of 15 13. Meagan Good and Will Ferrell Source:Instagram 13 of 15 14. Brandy and Maksim Source:Instagram 14 of 15 15. Kevin Hart, Regina Hall and Sanaa Lathan Source:Instagram 15 of 15 Skip ad Continue reading This #BlackWomenAtWork Hashtag Is Too Real…Can You Relate? Celebrity Co-Stars Reunited!

Follow Karen Clark on Social Media

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark