This #BlackWomenAtWork Hashtag Is Too Real…Can You Relate?

After Bill O’Reilly spoke recklessly about Congresswoman Maxine Waters yesterday AND after respected journalist April Ryan was scolded by the White House press secretary for shaking her head, the hashtag #BlackWomenAtWork began trending. Black women from all over social media weighed in on their experiences at work. Even Maxine Waters weighed in.
First, a word from Auntie Maxine:
Check out the responses to the trending hashtag.
Can you relate???
