Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Bobby Brown On What Viewers Can Expect From The “Bobby Brown Story” [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Colby Colb
Leave a comment


Bobby Brown talks about his new line of food products, which is a line of all-natural seasonings, marinades and more. He talks about not expecting the New Edition Story to be as big as it got, and explains about why he was so shy when he first started out. He also talks about why his going solo was a bold move for the time, and why its success was a remarkable moment for music history.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Plus, Bobby reveals that BET’s next biopic will be the Bobby Brown Story, which will complete the big picture of the rise, and fall, and rise again, of New Edition. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive interview brought you by “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

RELATED: Hip-Hop Spot: Do Usher & Bobby Brown Have Beef? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Gary’s Tea: Did Bobby Brown Disrespect Janet Jackson? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Bobby Brown Breaks Down Onstage On Bobbi Kristina’s Birthday [VIDEO]

Photos Of Bobbi Kristina & Bobby Brown Through The Years

10 photos Launch gallery

Photos Of Bobbi Kristina & Bobby Brown Through The Years

Continue reading Photos Of Bobbi Kristina & Bobby Brown Through The Years

Photos Of Bobbi Kristina & Bobby Brown Through The Years

bobby brown , interviews , music , New Edition Story

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Women's Empowerment - Bobby Brown
Bobby Brown Performs LIVE At Women’s Empowerment 2017!…
 2 hours ago
Bronzeville
Don’t Miss The Latest Episode Of Bronzeville!
 3 hours ago
‘Empire’ Recap: Tariq’s New Plan Is To Go…
 10 hours ago
Oop! Tiny’s Mom Comes For Tamar Braxton
 12 hours ago
Lamar Odom Admits To Cheating On Khloé Kardashian…
 13 hours ago
Woman Steals $40,000 In iPhones By Posing As…
 15 hours ago
BREAKING: BET President Stephen Hill Leaves The Network…
 15 hours ago
Janet Hubert Responds To ‘Fresh Prince’ Reunion Photo,…
 16 hours ago
The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air
The Original Aunt Viv Had Some Things To…
 21 hours ago
Blac Chyna Goes On Snapchat Rant, Reignites Feud…
 23 hours ago
Bobby Brown On What Viewers Can Expect From…
 1 day ago
Mary J. Blige Announces Album Release Date +…
 2 days ago
Woman Receives 10-Year Prison Sentence For Administering Deadly…
 2 days ago
‘Tea Talk’ Episode 4- ‘Basketball Wives’ Announcement, ‘LHHATL’…
 2 days ago
Photos