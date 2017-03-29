Maryland Teen’s Alleged Plot To Shoot Up Her School Foiled By Her Father

The father of a Maryland teen thwarted her plan to execute a mass shooting at her high school,reports.

On March 23rd, the father of Nichole Cevario, a student at Catoctin High School, warned authorities of a “potential threat of violence towards the school,” the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office said.

The 18-year-old was immediately removed from the school and turned over to detectives.

Authorities searched the Cevario home and found “bomb-making materials to include pipes with end caps, shrapnel, fireworks, magnesium tape, and fuse material,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement.

Investigators discovered a journal with detailed plots to commit a mass shooting.

Officials said she had been planning “for some time and had been compiling intelligence on behavior activities of the school, noting emergency procedures associated with drills conducted by school staff and obtaining intelligence on the School Resource Deputy,” the sheriff’s office said.

Superintendent of Frederick County Public Schools expressed his gratitude for the discovery via youtube.

“Whenever you hear or see anything that raises concern, you need to trust us and come to us so that we can do the right thing and handle it just like we did in this case. Those relationships, that trust, that’s what enables the policies and the procedures that we have put in place to keep our school safe work. And they did.”

