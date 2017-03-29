Several Missing D.C. Girls Found, According To Police

News One
Several Missing D.C. Girls Found, According To Police

According to D.C. police, several teens who were reported missing have been found, NBC News reports.

Among them are Demetria Carthens, 17; Heaven Shamte, 15; Rayna Gross, 16;  and Dashann Wallace, 15. Carthens had been missing since February 7, while Shamte Gross and Wallace were reported missing in March.

No further information has been released as of press time, says NBC News.

As NewsOne previously reported, Washington D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser announced six new initiatives on Friday (March 24) to help find missing children in the district. In addition, a task force will be created to help identify ways to improve the home lives of those who run away.

The announcement came after a town hall meeting held last Wednesday (March 22), where residents and community leaders gathered to discuss the city’s missing Black and Latinx teen girls.

In a letter obtained by The Associated Press on Thursday (March 23), Congressional Black Caucus chairman Cedric Richmond and D.C. Rep. Eleanor Holmes Norton urged FBI Director James Comey and Attorney General Jeff Sessions to assist in providing resources to address missing persons cases.

As community members continue to rally together, social media and national news outlets continue to spread awareness.

