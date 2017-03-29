TJMS
Janet Hubert Slams ‘Fresh Prince’ Reunion, Calls Alfonso Ribeiro ‘Ass Wipe’?

Foxy NC staff
Welp. If you thought Janet Hubert was going to sit quietly by while Will Smith, Alfonso Ribeiro, Tatyana Ali, Karyn Parsons, Daphne Reid and Jospeh McCall met for lunch, you thought wrong.

Monday a photo posted by Ribeiro went viral after most of the cast of the Fresh Prince met for lunch. Noticeably missing was Hubert, affectionately known as ‘Dark Skin Aunt Viv’.

Always amazing to spend an afternoon with my Fresh Prince family. Wishing that James Avery was still with us to make this complete.

A post shared by Alfonso Ribeiro (@therealalfonsoribeiro) on

Hubert took to Facebook to slam the reunion, even calling a few of the cast ‘ass wipes’ and ‘media ho’s’.

 

Check out a few more photos of the cast together over the years.

Well ouch!

(Photo Source: Huffington Post Live screenshot)

Photos