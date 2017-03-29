Janet Hubert Slams ‘Fresh Prince’ Reunion, Calls Alfonso Ribeiro ‘Ass Wipe’?

Welp. If you thought Janet Hubert was going to sit quietly by while Will Smith, Alfonso Ribeiro, Tatyana Ali, Karyn Parsons, Daphne Reid and Jospeh McCall met for lunch, you thought wrong.

Monday a photo posted by Ribeiro went viral after most of the cast of the Fresh Prince met for lunch. Noticeably missing was Hubert, affectionately known as ‘Dark Skin Aunt Viv’.

Always amazing to spend an afternoon with my Fresh Prince family. Wishing that James Avery was still with us to make this complete. A post shared by Alfonso Ribeiro (@therealalfonsoribeiro) on Mar 27, 2017 at 5:27pm PDT

Hubert took to Facebook to slam the reunion, even calling a few of the cast ‘ass wipes’ and ‘media ho’s’.

Check out a few more photos of the cast together over the years.

Happy Halloween!! We're having such a good time @_the_hollywood_show_ Hate to brag but Fresh Prince fans are the most amazing people. @karynparsons @therealalfonsoribeiro #thehollywoodshowla A post shared by Tatyana Ali (@tatyanaali) on Oct 31, 2015 at 12:55pm PDT

Caught a little r&r with the fams @therealalfonsoribeiro and Angela, AJ and Anders yesterday. Happy Birthday Anders! I hope all of the toddler birthdays in my future are this fun. Angela always kills it! #family #firstyear #friendship A post shared by Tatyana Ali (@tatyanaali) on May 1, 2016 at 7:33am PDT

Well ouch!

