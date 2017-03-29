Janet Hubert Slams ‘Fresh Prince’ Reunion, Calls Alfonso Ribeiro ‘Ass Wipe’?

Welp. If you thought Janet Hubert was going to sit quietly by while Will Smith, Alfonso Ribeiro, Tatyana Ali, Karyn Parsons, Daphne Reid and Jospeh McCall met for lunch, you thought wrong.
Monday a photo posted by Ribeiro went viral after most of the cast of the Fresh Prince met for lunch. Noticeably missing was Hubert, affectionately known as ‘Dark Skin Aunt Viv’.
Hubert took to Facebook to slam the reunion, even calling a few of the cast ‘ass wipes’ and ‘media ho’s’.
Check out a few more photos of the cast together over the years.
Well ouch!
Celebrity Co-Stars Reunited!
15 photos Launch gallery
Celebrity Co-Stars Reunited!
1. Keke Palmer and Niecy NashSource:Niecy Nash Instagram 1 of 15
2. Brandy and Hosea ChanchezSource:Brandy Instagram 2 of 15
3. Raven Symone and Adrienne Bailon3 of 15
4. Gabrielle Union, Robinne Lee and Essence AtkinsSource:Instagram 4 of 15
5. Tracee Ellis Ross and Mara Brock AkilSource:Instagram 5 of 15
6. Ludacris, Usher and Lil' JonSource:Instagram 6 of 15
7. Tyrese and The RockSource:Instagram 7 of 15
8. Kim Kardashian West and Paris HiltonSource:Instagram 8 of 15
9. Monica Brown and Vanessa BryantSource:Instagram 9 of 15
10. Kandi Burruss and Jermaine DupriSource:Instagram 10 of 15
11. Teyana Taylor and Bow Wow (Shad Moss)11 of 15
12. Tia Mowry-Hardict and Brittany DanielsSource:Instagram 12 of 15
13. Meagan Good and Will FerrellSource:Instagram 13 of 15
14. Brandy and MaksimSource:Instagram 14 of 15
15. Kevin Hart, Regina Hall and Sanaa LathanSource:Instagram 15 of 15
Like BlackAmericaWeb.com on Facebook. Follow us on Twitter.
(Photo Source: Huffington Post Live screenshot)
comments – Add Yours