Lifestyle
Home > Lifestyle

HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Is Mel B. A Gold Platter In This Jumpsuit?

Foxy NC staff
Leave a comment

Spice Girls member Mel B. appeared on the red carpet for the TV show America’s Got Talent last night in Pasadena. The 41-year-old was wearing a blazing gold jumpsuit with detailed sequin design and black stripes by Nadine Merabi.

NBC's 'America's Got Talent' Season 12 Kickoff - Arrivals

Source: Jason LaVeris / Getty


The curve hugging jumpsuit had a sexily plunging neckline and gave an Egyptian gold and black theme with the shiny belt design around her waist.Mel wore the jumpsuit with cute hoop earrings and had her tresses pulled back into a stylish ponytail. She also had on some black pointed heels to complete her look for being one of the judges for the popular TV show.

Did Mel hit the mark with this golden jumpsuit? Is her look Haute or Naught? You tell us by voting below!


DON’T MISS:

Mel B Files For Divorce From Stephen Belafonte

Mel B Is Offering $5K For Anyone Who Can Help Her Find Robber

Mel B Is One Of Simon Cowell’s Biggest Mistakes

15 Women Who Rocked Pants On The Red Carpet

15 photos Launch gallery

15 Women Who Rocked Pants On The Red Carpet

Continue reading 15 Women Who Rocked Pants On The Red Carpet

15 Women Who Rocked Pants On The Red Carpet


 

#NBCAGT , america's got talent , Mel B , Nadine Merabi , Spice Girls

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Women's Empowerment - Bobby Brown
Bobby Brown Performs LIVE At Women’s Empowerment 2017!…
 3 hours ago
‘Scandal’ Recap: Abby Learns That She’s Not The…
 8 hours ago
Many Fans Of ABC’s ‘Black-ish’ Are Upset With…
 12 hours ago
‘RHOA’ Star Kenya Moore Files Restraining Order Against…
 13 hours ago
INSTADAILY: Nicole Murphy Be Killin’ ‘Em On The Gram
 16 hours ago
CHICK CHAT: Black Women Activists Talk Policy Reform…
 17 hours ago
Mary J. Blige Reveals The Heartbreaking Moment She…
 20 hours ago
2017 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Graydon Carter - Arrivals
Mary J. Blige Hints That Kendu Was Cheating…
 21 hours ago
Bronzeville
Don’t Miss The Latest Episode Of Bronzeville!
 1 day ago
‘Empire’ Recap: Tariq’s New Plan Is To Go…
 1 day ago
Oop! Tiny’s Mom Comes For Tamar Braxton
 1 day ago
Lamar Odom Admits To Cheating On Khloé Kardashian…
 1 day ago
Woman Steals $40,000 In iPhones By Posing As…
 2 days ago
BREAKING: BET President Stephen Hill Leaves The Network…
 2 days ago
Photos