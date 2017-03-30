Woman Steals $40,000 In iPhones By Posing As Target Employee

Photo by

Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Woman Steals $40,000 In iPhones By Posing As Target Employee

The real question is how was she not detected?

Danielle Jennings
Leave a comment

Sometimes the only response to certain news stories is “how?” That is exactly what many were thinking when they read the news about a woman who made off with a whopping $40,000 worth of iPhones from her local Target store in Virginia.

According the New York Daily News, an unidentified woman reportedly dressed as a Target employee and hauled off with $40K in iPhones. The woman easily walked into a Target in Alexandria, Virginia and loaded up her cart full of the merchandise with no one stopping her as she exited the retail chain.

The full account of the expensive iPhone robbery states:

Investigators say on March 15 an unidentified woman walked into a Target store in Alexandria dressed as an employee. The woman gained access to the store’s stock room, where she placed over $40,000 worth of iPhones in a box and then left.

Fairfax County police say in a statement the suspect is not affiliated with the store, but appears to have knowledge of store procedures, employee hours and the location of the iPhones in the stockroom.

Store video footage is apparently what helped to catch the woman in such a timely manner, however since she went straight for the stockroom instead of stealing directly from the floor, she could have possibly done this before.

 

Check out today’s Top Stories here:

https://hellobeautiful.com/2933740/breaking-bet-president-stephen-hill-leaves-the-network-amidst-shake-up/

https://hellobeautiful.com/2933679/maryland-teen-shoot-suspect-plan/

iPhone , iphone theft , News , target , target theft

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

9 photos Launch gallery

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

Continue reading Woman Steals $40,000 In iPhones By Posing As Target Employee

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Women's Empowerment - Bobby Brown
Bobby Brown Performs LIVE At Women’s Empowerment 2017!…
 2 hours ago
Bronzeville
Don’t Miss The Latest Episode Of Bronzeville!
 3 hours ago
‘Empire’ Recap: Tariq’s New Plan Is To Go…
 10 hours ago
Oop! Tiny’s Mom Comes For Tamar Braxton
 12 hours ago
Lamar Odom Admits To Cheating On Khloé Kardashian…
 13 hours ago
Woman Steals $40,000 In iPhones By Posing As…
 15 hours ago
BREAKING: BET President Stephen Hill Leaves The Network…
 15 hours ago
Janet Hubert Responds To ‘Fresh Prince’ Reunion Photo,…
 16 hours ago
The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air
The Original Aunt Viv Had Some Things To…
 21 hours ago
Blac Chyna Goes On Snapchat Rant, Reignites Feud…
 23 hours ago
Bobby Brown On What Viewers Can Expect From…
 1 day ago
Mary J. Blige Announces Album Release Date +…
 2 days ago
Woman Receives 10-Year Prison Sentence For Administering Deadly…
 2 days ago
‘Tea Talk’ Episode 4- ‘Basketball Wives’ Announcement, ‘LHHATL’…
 2 days ago
Photos