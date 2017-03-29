Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Janet Hubert Responds To ‘Fresh Prince’ Reunion Photo, Calls Alfonso A ‘Media Hoe’

Foxy NC staff
Leave a comment

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air

Source: NBC / Getty


Former Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air mom Janet Hubert unleashed a verbal lashing on Alfonso Ribeiro after the Carlton actor posted a photo with the beloved cast of the 90s sitcom.

“He was always the ass wipe for Will,” she wrote in a scathing Facebook post. “There will never be a true reunion of the Fresh Prince. I have no interest in seeing any of these people on that kind of level,” she added.

Hubert’s profound hatred for her former castmates reportedly stems from her sour relationship with Will Smith, who she called spoiled. Hubert went on to say she isn’t “offended” by the photo, but is inspired to pitch her memoir “Perfection Is Not A Sitcom Mom,” which will expose behind the scenes Hollywood secrets.

We pray Janet finds some serenity cause Lord knows, we’d never want to be that mad for that long.

RELATED STORIES:

Janet Hubert Eats Up Her Sixty Seconds Of Fame By Calling Stacey Dash A ‘Media Ho’

Former ‘Fresh Prince’ Mom Janet Hubert Calls Out Kenya Moore: ‘Pay Me For My Work’ (VIDEO)

Alfonso Ribeiro , Janet Hubert , Will Smith

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

9 photos Launch gallery

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

Continue reading Janet Hubert Responds To ‘Fresh Prince’ Reunion Photo, Calls Alfonso A ‘Media Hoe’

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Women's Empowerment - Bobby Brown
Bobby Brown Performs LIVE At Women’s Empowerment 2017!…
 2 hours ago
Bronzeville
Don’t Miss The Latest Episode Of Bronzeville!
 3 hours ago
‘Empire’ Recap: Tariq’s New Plan Is To Go…
 10 hours ago
Oop! Tiny’s Mom Comes For Tamar Braxton
 12 hours ago
Lamar Odom Admits To Cheating On Khloé Kardashian…
 13 hours ago
Woman Steals $40,000 In iPhones By Posing As…
 15 hours ago
BREAKING: BET President Stephen Hill Leaves The Network…
 15 hours ago
Janet Hubert Responds To ‘Fresh Prince’ Reunion Photo,…
 16 hours ago
The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air
The Original Aunt Viv Had Some Things To…
 21 hours ago
Blac Chyna Goes On Snapchat Rant, Reignites Feud…
 23 hours ago
Bobby Brown On What Viewers Can Expect From…
 1 day ago
Mary J. Blige Announces Album Release Date +…
 2 days ago
Woman Receives 10-Year Prison Sentence For Administering Deadly…
 2 days ago
‘Tea Talk’ Episode 4- ‘Basketball Wives’ Announcement, ‘LHHATL’…
 2 days ago
Photos