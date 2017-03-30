‘Years-Long Relentless Racial’ Hostility: Black Employees Call Out Fox News

Two Black female employees at Fox News Channel filed a discrimination lawsuit this week against the network because of “years-long relentless racial” hostility imposed on them by a top financial executive, reports CBS News.

Tichaona Brown and Tabrese Wright, who sued this week in New York State Supreme Court in the Bronx, said their boss talked about her physical fear of black people, humiliated them by making them repeat words she believes blacks pronounce incorrectly and mocked the “Black Lives Matter” movement.

Judith Slater, the executive involved, asked Wright, a mother of three, whether all of her children had the same father, the lawsuit alleges.

…Brown and Wright’s lawsuit alleges that Fox “intentionally turned a blind eye” to the climate of racial hostility until it was clear that it couldn’t keep the matter in-house. The lawsuit said Slater was fired “because Fox knew this would become a public matter and wanted to salvage its reputation.” News reports of Slater’s firing began circulating late last week.

In response to the lawsuit — which also mentions four other Black employees who claimed similar incidents of discrimination — Fox issued a statement about Slater’s termination and said they take Brown and Wright’s complaint very seriously, reports the New York Times.

