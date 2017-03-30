Vi Lyles :: Top Women Of Excellence

Vi Lyles is a two-term City Council member and the current Mayor Pro-Tem. Vi’s career with the city spans more than 40 years. Serving in the role, she has been advocate for growing jobs, building transportation choices, and increasing affordable housing options.

Vi played a key role in budget adoption when the State eliminated a key City revenue source. She developed a public-private apprenticeship program to address high unemployment in the areas of the City. She advocated give the Citizens Review Board subpoena power, an issue critically important to grassroots organizations. Vi has built coalitions with the community and the Council to make Charlotte a city in which everyone can have an opportunity for City success.

Vi serves as Chair of the Transportation and Planning Committee; Vice Chair of Economic and Global Competitiveness Committee; member of the Budget Committee; representative to the Regional Transportation Planning Organization as a member of the Council.

Vi has a Bachelor of Arts degree in political science from Queens University and a Masters of Public Administration from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. She is a trained facilitator and executive coach, completing programs at the Institute of Government, North Carolina State University, and the Lee Institute’s American Leadership Forum. She attends Friendship Missionary Baptist Church and is active in several community organizations.

Vi is nationally recognized as an outstanding and groundbreaking public administrator. She effectively applied her expertise in citizen engagement and facilitation in her role as Director of Community Outreach for the 2012 Democratic National Convention and as assistant city manager for the City of Charlotte.

Vi’s vision is to craft a community in which all residents, individually and collectively, work for a better place for those who will follow. Her mission is to create the opportunities for engagement, collaboration and impact to improve the quality of life in Charlotte.

Throughout Vi’s entire career, her commitment to making Charlotte a better place to live, work and raise a family has been unwavering. She values the abilities of working with the right people and using accurate information and sound reasoning to create a better community for everyone.

