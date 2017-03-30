‘Underground’ Stars Celebrate Women’s History Month

Women’s History Month is winding down but the stars of Underground are still celebrating it. On the show this season, actress Aisha Hinds plays Harriet Tubman, the iconic woman who brought hundreds of slaves to freedom. Aisha talked about playing the role and other cast members share their favorite women of history. Check it out below!

PHOTO: PR Photos

