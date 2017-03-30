Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Mary J. Blige Hints That Kendu Was Cheating On Her In Interview

Karen Clark
Leave a comment
2017 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Graydon Carter - Arrivals

Source: Anthony Harvey / Getty

Maybe Mary J. Blige is revealing exactly why she and Kendu are divorcing after 16 years of marriage.

In a clip from an interview with Angie Martinez, Mary alludes to why the relationship failed.

Mary. Tomorrow. 4p. 👑 #StrengthOfaWoman

A post shared by Angie Martinez (@angiemartinez) on

 

Her full interview with Martinez airs later today.

 

Ajak Deng And Top Black Models Are Flourishing Fashionably For Models.com

10 photos Launch gallery

Ajak Deng And Top Black Models Are Flourishing Fashionably For Models.com

Continue reading Mary J. Blige Hints That Kendu Was Cheating On Her In Interview

Ajak Deng And Top Black Models Are Flourishing Fashionably For Models.com

Photographer <strong><a href="https://models.com/people/mariano-vivanco">Mariano Vivanco</a></strong> shot a beautiful Santería story playing up the color white, which is trending for Spring/Summer 2017. Cuban-American stylist, <strong><a href="https://models.com/people/jimi-urquiaga">Jimi Urquiaga</a></strong>, beautifully styled this shoot featuring Black models, <strong><a href="https://models.com/models/Ajak-Deng">Ajak Deng</a></strong>,<strong> <a href="https://models.com/models/duckie-thot">Duckie Thot</a></strong>, <strong><a href="https://models.com/models/alicia-burke">Alicia Burke</a></strong>, <strong><a href="https://models.com/models/Achok-Majak">Achok Majak</a></strong>, and <strong><a href="http://www.requestmodels.com/men-new-faces/saul-rodriguez/Portfolio/?sid=72832#p=1&quot; target="_blank">Saul Rodriguez</a></strong>. Santería is a practice that arose from the Yoruba people, Roman Catholicism and multiple indigenous groups across the Americas and white is used to symbolize ascension in rank. Hair was done by <strong><a href="https://models.com/people/joey-george">Joey George</a></strong>, makeup by <strong><a href="https://models.com/people/Niki-Mnray">Niki M’Nray</a></strong> using Nars Cosmetics and shot at <a href="http://www.springstudios.com/">Spring Studios</a>. Get into these beautiful looks and find out what each model is wearing!

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

Follow Karen Clark on Social Media

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

divorce , Mary J. Blige

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
2017 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Graydon Carter - Arrivals
Mary J. Blige Hints That Kendu Was Cheating…
 2 hours ago
Women's Empowerment - Bobby Brown
Bobby Brown Performs LIVE At Women’s Empowerment 2017!…
 5 hours ago
Bronzeville
Don’t Miss The Latest Episode Of Bronzeville!
 6 hours ago
‘Empire’ Recap: Tariq’s New Plan Is To Go…
 13 hours ago
Oop! Tiny’s Mom Comes For Tamar Braxton
 15 hours ago
Lamar Odom Admits To Cheating On Khloé Kardashian…
 16 hours ago
Woman Steals $40,000 In iPhones By Posing As…
 18 hours ago
BREAKING: BET President Stephen Hill Leaves The Network…
 18 hours ago
Janet Hubert Responds To ‘Fresh Prince’ Reunion Photo,…
 19 hours ago
The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air
The Original Aunt Viv Had Some Things To…
 1 day ago
Blac Chyna Goes On Snapchat Rant, Reignites Feud…
 1 day ago
Bobby Brown On What Viewers Can Expect From…
 1 day ago
Mary J. Blige Announces Album Release Date +…
 2 days ago
Woman Receives 10-Year Prison Sentence For Administering Deadly…
 2 days ago
Photos