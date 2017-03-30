TJMS
Trey Songz Gets Personal On ‘Tremaine’

Foxy NC staff
Since the release of his 2005 Atlantic Records debut I Gotta Make It, singer and Virginia native Trey Songz has sold over 20 million records. His new album Tremaine is one of his most personal yet. He talks to the Tom Joyner Morning Show about his new album, if a wife and kids are in the future and much more.

Tremaine is available everywhere.

