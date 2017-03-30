Trey Songz Gets Personal On ‘Tremaine’

Since the release of his 2005 Atlantic Records debut I Gotta Make It, singer and Virginia native Trey Songz has sold over 20 million records. His new album Tremaine is one of his most personal yet. He talks to the Tom Joyner Morning Show about his new album, if a wife and kids are in the future and much more.
Click the link below to watch the entire interview.
Tremaine is available everywhere.
(Photo Source: TJMS)
