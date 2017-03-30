Meet Z’kijah Fleming, Winner Of The Tom Joyner Foundation Full Ride Scholarship

Dallas native Z’Kijah Fleming is the winner of the 2017 Tom Joyner Foundation Full Ride Scholarship. The high school senior who is ranked number one in her class talks to the Tom Joyner Morning Show about becoming a caretaker at 14, why she chose Howard University and much more.

“I kind of don’t have a plan. I take these as they come. I know things don’t happen the way that they want so I take things as it comes. My mom was designated with Breast Cancer my freshman year of high school. I had to go into mother role. I want to go to an HBCU for the experience,” she said.

Click the link below to hear the entire interview.

