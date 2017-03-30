Entertainment News
CHICK CHAT: Black Women Activists Talk Policy Reform & Obamacare

Foxy NC staff
Keyaira Kelly and Allison McGevna of #TeamBeautiful sit down with activists Jamira Berley and Ebonee Rice to discuss gun policy and healthcare reform on today’s episode of Chick Chat.

Ebonee Rice , Jamira Berley

Photos