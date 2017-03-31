‘RHOA’ Star Kenya Moore Files Restraining Order Against Ex Matt Jordan

Photo by

Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

‘RHOA’ Star Kenya Moore Files Restraining Order Against Ex Matt Jordan

This messy relationship continues to get even messier.

Danielle Jennings
Leave a comment

If you’ve been following the relationship drama surrounding Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kenya Moore and her on-again, off-again…and on-again, off-again boyfriend Matt Jordan, you know that there is always some outlandish accusations and situations that the former couple find themselves in.

Watch What Happens Live - Season 13

Source: Bravo / Getty


This time Kenya Moore appears to have officially had enough of her ex-boyfriend Matt Jordan because she just filed a restraining order against him to keep him away from her for good. According to TMZ, everything came to a head when Moore said that Jordan allegedly threatened her by telling a mutual friend that “she [would] get what she deserves.”

The full details of the restraining order are below:

Kenya Moore says she’s had to dodge up to 30 phone calls a day from her ex-BF, Matt Jordan, so she went to court to get protection. In legal docs, Kenya says Matt threatened her last week, after she blocked his harassing calls.

The couple broke up after a nightmare vacation last year in Mexico, which Kenya mentions in her request for a restraining order. She adds Matt kicked in a hotel door and threw her suitcase in the driveway after they got back.

Last week, she [said] things haven’t gotten any better since [that infamous Mexico altercation] last summer. The judge granted her the restraining order which requires Matt to stay 200 yards away from Kenya, and stop all harassing or intimidating behavior toward her or her family.

This is definitely not the first time that Matt Jordan has faced issues with the law, as the reality star was arrested four times in 2016 on a variety of charges.

 

Check out today’s Top Stories here:

https://hellobeautiful.com/2933819/mary-j-blige-divorce-angie-martinez/

https://hellobeautiful.com/2933831/brooklyn-cop-faces-disciplinary-action-after-tweeting-black-lives-matter/

celebrity couples , Celebrity News , entertainment news , Kenya Moore , Matt Jordan , Real Housewives Of Atlanta , reality tv news , RHOA , TV news

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

10 photos Launch gallery

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

Continue reading ‘RHOA’ Star Kenya Moore Files Restraining Order Against Ex Matt Jordan

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Many Fans Of ABC’s ‘Black-ish’ Are Upset With…
 2 hours ago
‘RHOA’ Star Kenya Moore Files Restraining Order Against…
 3 hours ago
2017 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Graydon Carter - Arrivals
Mary J. Blige Hints That Kendu Was Cheating…
 11 hours ago
Women's Empowerment - Bobby Brown
Bobby Brown Performs LIVE At Women’s Empowerment 2017!…
 15 hours ago
Bronzeville
Don’t Miss The Latest Episode Of Bronzeville!
 15 hours ago
‘Empire’ Recap: Tariq’s New Plan Is To Go…
 22 hours ago
Oop! Tiny’s Mom Comes For Tamar Braxton
 24 hours ago
Lamar Odom Admits To Cheating On Khloé Kardashian…
 1 day ago
Woman Steals $40,000 In iPhones By Posing As…
 1 day ago
BREAKING: BET President Stephen Hill Leaves The Network…
 1 day ago
Janet Hubert Responds To ‘Fresh Prince’ Reunion Photo,…
 1 day ago
The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air
The Original Aunt Viv Had Some Things To…
 1 day ago
Blac Chyna Goes On Snapchat Rant, Reignites Feud…
 1 day ago
Bobby Brown On What Viewers Can Expect From…
 2 days ago
Photos