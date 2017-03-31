#UberBae: Driver Learns Boyfriend Is Cheating When She Takes Another Woman To His House

Photo by

Lifestyle
Home > Lifestyle

#UberBae: Driver Learns Boyfriend Is Cheating When She Takes Another Woman To His House

First it was #HurtBae and now it's this!

Foxy NC staff
Leave a comment

First it was #HurtBae and now we have a new Bae that will we most likely never ever forget.

Her name is #UberBae and she’s an Uber driver/auditor who claims that she found out her man was cheating on her when she ended up randomly driving a woman to his house. Using the handle @Msixelaa, she took to Twitter to tell her side of this insane story that has since gone viral:

Then she picked up a woman and the shenanigans began:

Then…

After the drama ensued a bit longer, the driver bounced only to realize that the passenger’s luggage was still in her car!

Well alrighty then!

#UberBae recently sat down with Complex to shed some light on why she went to Twitter to talk about her ordeal.

“It’s the only place to vent where people can make a joke out of a serious situation to kinda make you at ease. I just didn’t expect so many people to go crazy,” she stressed.

And while some might doubt the validity of the story, she swears that’s everything she said happened, actually happened.

“This is one hundred percent real. One hundred percent. I guess people thought it was fake because they’re like, “How don’t you know your man’s address?” It’s an apartment complex address, not the apartment number. I just believe it was like, fate, and God trying to tell me to finally leave him alone.”

And she also wants everyone to know that she is now single.

Good for you girl!

SOURCE: Twitter; Complex 

RELATED NEWS:

#HurtBae’s Cheating A** Ex Speaks Out About Viral Video: ‘I Made That B*tch Famous’

#HurtBae: Social Media Erupts After Girlfriend Confronts Cheating Ex

New Study Shows Attractive People Have Shorter Relationships

#UberBae , cheating , Relationships , Uber

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

10 photos Launch gallery

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

Continue reading #UberBae: Driver Learns Boyfriend Is Cheating When She Takes Another Woman To His House

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Women's Empowerment - Bobby Brown
Bobby Brown Performs LIVE At Women’s Empowerment 2017!…
 3 hours ago
‘Scandal’ Recap: Abby Learns That She’s Not The…
 8 hours ago
Many Fans Of ABC’s ‘Black-ish’ Are Upset With…
 12 hours ago
‘RHOA’ Star Kenya Moore Files Restraining Order Against…
 13 hours ago
INSTADAILY: Nicole Murphy Be Killin’ ‘Em On The Gram
 16 hours ago
CHICK CHAT: Black Women Activists Talk Policy Reform…
 17 hours ago
Mary J. Blige Reveals The Heartbreaking Moment She…
 20 hours ago
2017 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Graydon Carter - Arrivals
Mary J. Blige Hints That Kendu Was Cheating…
 21 hours ago
Bronzeville
Don’t Miss The Latest Episode Of Bronzeville!
 1 day ago
‘Empire’ Recap: Tariq’s New Plan Is To Go…
 1 day ago
Oop! Tiny’s Mom Comes For Tamar Braxton
 1 day ago
Lamar Odom Admits To Cheating On Khloé Kardashian…
 1 day ago
Woman Steals $40,000 In iPhones By Posing As…
 2 days ago
BREAKING: BET President Stephen Hill Leaves The Network…
 2 days ago
Photos