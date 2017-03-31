Tulsa Officer Who Killed Terence Crutcher Says Race Had Nothing to Do With Shooting

Photo by

Lifestyle
Home > Lifestyle

Tulsa Officer Who Killed Terence Crutcher Says Race Had Nothing to Do With Shooting

In an upcoming interview with "60 Minutes," Betty Shelby blames the unarmed father for his own death, claiming that he didn't listen to her commands.

Foxy NC staff
Leave a comment
UK Black Lives Matter Demonstration Held In London

Source: Michael Tubi / Getty

In an upcoming 60 Minutes interview, the Tulsa, Oklahoma police officer charged for fatally shooting Terence Crutcher—an unarmed Black motorist—claims that race had nothing to do with the shooting. Instead it was about “his actions, his behaviors.”

CBS snagged the first-ever sit-down with Betty Shelby, who was charged with first-degree manslaughter for the 2016 shooting, says that Crutcher caused his own death through his failure to heed her commands after his car broke down on the road.

“I’m feeling that his intent is to do me harm and I keep thinking, ‘Don’t do this. Please don’t do this. Don’t make this happen,’” says Shelby.

According to Shelby, Crutcher kept reaching into his pocket suggesting to her, based on her experience, that he had a gun. When he got to the car window, Shelby remembers the moment he reached in.

“And it’s fast. Just that would tell any officer that that man’s going for a weapon…I say with a louder, more intense voice, ‘Stop. Stop! Stop!’ and he didn’t. And that’s when I took aim.”

While he a lab test found that he was intoxicated and had PCP in his system, CBS points out that helicopter footage and dashcam footage shows Crutcher had his hands up for much of the encounter, but Shelby still fired at him, she says, when he reached into his car.

Six days after the shooting, Tulsa prosecutors accused the officer of acting unreasonably and charged her with manslaughter. Shelby has plead not guilty.

However,Tiffany Crutcher, Terence’s twin sister, rejects all of Shelby’s excuses for killing her brother.

“Of course she’s saying everything she’s supposed to say to defend herself. What we saw on that video is what my dad always taught my brothers, taught us to do if we were pulled over by a police officer,”  Crutcher told CBS. “‘Put your hands in the air and put your hands on the car.’ And my brother did what my father taught us.”

She added: “We need our men and women in blue. But at the end of the day, they’re not warriors. They’re supposed to be our guardians,” she adds.

Shelby’s interview airs on Sunday, April 2 at 7 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.

SOURCE: CBS News

RELATED NEWS:

Tulsa Officer Betty Shelby Charged With First-Degree Manslaughter In Terence Crutcher’s Death

Terence Crutcher Is Not ‘One Bad Dude,’ He Was Someone’s Father

#BlackLivesMatter: Celebrities React To Police Shooting Of Terence Crutcher

Black Lives Matter , Police brutality , Terence Crutcher , Tulsa

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

10 photos Launch gallery

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

Continue reading Tulsa Officer Who Killed Terence Crutcher Says Race Had Nothing to Do With Shooting

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Women's Empowerment - Bobby Brown
Bobby Brown Performs LIVE At Women’s Empowerment 2017!…
 2 hours ago
‘Scandal’ Recap: Abby Learns That She’s Not The…
 8 hours ago
Many Fans Of ABC’s ‘Black-ish’ Are Upset With…
 12 hours ago
‘RHOA’ Star Kenya Moore Files Restraining Order Against…
 13 hours ago
INSTADAILY: Nicole Murphy Be Killin’ ‘Em On The Gram
 16 hours ago
CHICK CHAT: Black Women Activists Talk Policy Reform…
 17 hours ago
Mary J. Blige Reveals The Heartbreaking Moment She…
 20 hours ago
2017 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Graydon Carter - Arrivals
Mary J. Blige Hints That Kendu Was Cheating…
 21 hours ago
Bronzeville
Don’t Miss The Latest Episode Of Bronzeville!
 1 day ago
‘Empire’ Recap: Tariq’s New Plan Is To Go…
 1 day ago
Oop! Tiny’s Mom Comes For Tamar Braxton
 1 day ago
Lamar Odom Admits To Cheating On Khloé Kardashian…
 1 day ago
Woman Steals $40,000 In iPhones By Posing As…
 2 days ago
BREAKING: BET President Stephen Hill Leaves The Network…
 2 days ago
Photos