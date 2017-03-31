Little Known Black History Fact: Congresswoman Maxine Waters

D.L. Chandler

California Congresswoman Maxine Waters has become one of the most vocal critics of President Donald Trump, making her an enemy of the conservative pundits. Waters made headlines this week after Fox News host Bill O’ Reilly took a jab at the congresswoman, showed blatant disrespect for what has been a steadily rising career of service.

Waters was born August 15, 1938 in St. Louis as the fifth of 13th children raised by a single mother. Waters moved west to Los Angeles with her former husband, Edward Waters, after she graduated high school and Waters found odd jobs including working at a garment factory and as a telephone operator. In 1965, shortly after the Watts Riots, Waters was hired as an assistant teacher in the Head Start program.

After divorcing Waters, the future politician enrolled in California State University and obtained a degree in sociology. In the early ’70’s, Waters began to involve herself on the political front by working alongside Los Angeles city councilman David Cunningham. Waters ran for a seat in the California State Assembly, winning in 1976 and serving several terms.

Since 1990, Waters has served three districts for the U.S. House of Representatives for the Democratic Party. Since her early days with the city, Waters has exhibited a passion for correcting societal ills and is an outspoken figure on matters such as war, government spending and mandatory sentencing.

Waters remarried in 1977 to former NFL player Sidney Williams. She has two children from her previous marriage.

PHOTO: Maxine Waters Twitter

