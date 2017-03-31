Producers Want Beyonce To Play Nala In “The Lion King” Re-boot

Diseny is re-making The Lion King and producers want Beyonce to play Nala, Simba’s bff in the movie.
While Beyonce is pregnant with twins, producers hope that she’ll consider the gig because it’s a voice acting situation. They said they are prepared to do whatever needs to be done to accommodate the singer and her schedule.
Actor Donald Glover will voice Simba and James Earl Jones will once again voice Mufasa.
