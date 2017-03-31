Video: New Music Brian McKnight “Forever”

Its been a good minute since we’ve heard from singer Brian McKnight his voice has been missed. He’s back and definitely knows how to express his feelings with new single, “Forever” from the upcoming album “Genesis” available Aug. 25 2017.

Check out the video below!



