Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Video: New Music Brian McKnight “Forever”

Jodi Berry
Leave a comment
Brian McKnight Caesars

Source: Caesars Entertainment

Its been a good minute since we’ve heard from singer Brian McKnight his voice has been missed. He’s back and definitely knows how to express his feelings with new single, “Forever” from the upcoming album “Genesis” available Aug. 25 2017.

Check out the video below!

Related Stories:
Many Fans Of ABC’s ‘Black-ish’ Are Upset With Recent Chris Brown Appearance

Slick Rick’s ‘Children’s Story’ To Become Kids’ Book

Brian McKnight , musician , New Music , producer , singer , Songwriter

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

10 photos Launch gallery

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

Continue reading Video: New Music Brian McKnight “Forever”

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Ciara & Russell Wilson’s Flowery Co-ed Baby Shower…
 52 mins ago
Video: New Music Brian McKnight “Forever”
 1 hour ago
Disney's The Lion King stage musical
Producers Want Beyonce To Play Nala In “The…
 2 hours ago
Mary J. Blige Strength Of A Woman cover art
Mary J. Blige Opens Up About Her Marriage,…
 2 hours ago
Women's Empowerment - Bobby Brown
Bobby Brown Performs LIVE At Women’s Empowerment 2017!…
 7 hours ago
‘Scandal’ Recap: Abby Learns That She’s Not The…
 13 hours ago
Many Fans Of ABC’s ‘Black-ish’ Are Upset With…
 17 hours ago
‘RHOA’ Star Kenya Moore Files Restraining Order Against…
 17 hours ago
INSTADAILY: Nicole Murphy Be Killin’ ‘Em On The Gram
 20 hours ago
CHICK CHAT: Black Women Activists Talk Policy Reform…
 22 hours ago
Mary J. Blige Reveals The Heartbreaking Moment She…
 1 day ago
2017 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Graydon Carter - Arrivals
Mary J. Blige Hints That Kendu Was Cheating…
 1 day ago
Bronzeville
Don’t Miss The Latest Episode Of Bronzeville!
 1 day ago
‘Empire’ Recap: Tariq’s New Plan Is To Go…
 2 days ago
Photos