Just When You Thought Atlanta Traffic Couldn’t Get Worse, An I-85 Bridge Collapsed

Karen Clark
Traffic in Atlanta is a nightmare. But things just got worse. Way worse.

Interstate 85 has been shut down in both directions after a raging fire cause one of the interstate’s bridges to collapse yesterday. Thankfully, no one was injured when the bridge collapsed. Moments before, police had directed all traffic away from the bridge.

I-85 is believed to carry as many as 250,000 cars daily. This incident will have a major effect on the area’s traffic.

 

