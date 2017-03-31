TJMS
Craig Robinson Needs A Comedic Reprieve From Trump’s Administration

Foxy NC staff
Comedian and actor Craig Robinson is performing at the Arlington Improv this weekend, but before he takes the stage he talks to the Tom Joyner Morning Show about just how easy a Trump Administration is for a comic.

“I need a reprieve from what’s going on. It’s too much and it’s coming at you all at once. It’s addictive, it’s hard not to watch.It’s depressing. People need something to take their mind off of it. It’s a difficult time,” Robinson said.

(Photo Source: Courtesy)

 

