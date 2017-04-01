Radio One
Home > Radio One

Melanie Pratt :: Top Women Of Excellence

Tami LaTrell
Leave a comment

Women of Excellence

Source: I1 / I1


Melanie Pratt, Praise 100.9 Midday On-Air Personality & Music Coordinator

Melanie Pratt has spent her life in gospel. From singing it to marketing it, she counts it a privilege to be able to work with the music and the message that she loves and believes in. She lives and works between the contrasting worlds of the ever-evolving business of gospel music and the never-changing foundation of the Gospel. She serves as a beacon for the faith-based constituency and represents what she refers to as “The Modern Church Lady”, the woman who loves good food, fly shoes, life and good music outside the church house!

In 1997, she founded Gospelflava.com and serves as its CEO. With an average of 400,000 visitors weekly, Gospelflava.com is still the internet’s premiere destination for gospel music industry news. Expanding the brand in 2001, she also co-founded the Evidence Gospel record label, former home of the Stellar Award nominated JJ Hairston & Youthful Praise. She has served as co-executive producer on six of their eight releases.  Melanie is also owner of The Power List, a faith-based e-blast company that services North and South Carolina, and founder of The Foodie Flash Mob, a social organization that unifies people through their love of food.

In 2006, she joined the on-air staff at Radio-One’s Praise 100.9 and 92.7(WPZS) in Charlotte and serves as host during the mid-day. She connects with her audience via social media, which has extended her listening audience far beyond her local listenership. She is a three-time Stellar Award nominee for Gospel Announcer of the Year, serves as a preliminary judge for BET’s hit show Sunday Best, and is recognized in Who’s Who in Black Charlotte. In 2013 she was an inaugural recipient of the Stellar Women of Gospel award for her contribution behind the scenes in Gospel. In 2015 she was awarded the Melvin Crispell Gospel Heritage Award and was recognized as one of ten Most Influential Radio Personalities by the Gospel Music Industry Round-up. She serves on the Board of Directors of The Harvest Center, a transitional program for the homeless and underserved in Charlotte.

Melanie considers herself to be a conduit, a connector of people and ideas, and revels in each opportunity to be a light!  She is an ordained Elder in the Life Center Fellowship.

melanie pratt , Top Women of Excellence

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

10 photos Launch gallery

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

Continue reading Melanie Pratt :: Top Women Of Excellence

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
INSTADAILY: Rasheeda’s Flyest Instagram Flicks
 13 hours ago
23 Gorgeous Photos Of Selena Quintanilla-Pérez You’ve Probably…
 17 hours ago
Ciara & Russell Wilson’s Flowery Co-ed Baby Shower…
 18 hours ago
Video: New Music Brian McKnight “Forever”
 19 hours ago
Disney's The Lion King stage musical
Producers Want Beyonce To Play Nala In “The…
 19 hours ago
Mary J. Blige Strength Of A Woman cover art
Mary J. Blige Opens Up About Her Marriage,…
 20 hours ago
Women's Empowerment - Bobby Brown
Bobby Brown Performs LIVE At Women’s Empowerment 2017!…
 1 day ago
‘Scandal’ Recap: Abby Learns That She’s Not The…
 1 day ago
Many Fans Of ABC’s ‘Black-ish’ Are Upset With…
 1 day ago
‘RHOA’ Star Kenya Moore Files Restraining Order Against…
 1 day ago
INSTADAILY: Nicole Murphy Be Killin’ ‘Em On The Gram
 2 days ago
CHICK CHAT: Black Women Activists Talk Policy Reform…
 2 days ago
Mary J. Blige Reveals The Heartbreaking Moment She…
 2 days ago
2017 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Graydon Carter - Arrivals
Mary J. Blige Hints That Kendu Was Cheating…
 2 days ago
Photos