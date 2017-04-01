Melanie Pratt :: Top Women Of Excellence

Melanie Pratt has spent her life in gospel. From singing it to marketing it, she counts it a privilege to be able to work with the music and the message that she loves and believes in. She lives and works between the contrasting worlds of the ever-evolving business of gospel music and the never-changing foundation of the Gospel. She serves as a beacon for the faith-based constituency and represents what she refers to as “The Modern Church Lady”, the woman who loves good food, fly shoes, life and good music outside the church house!

In 1997, she founded Gospelflava.com and serves as its CEO. With an average of 400,000 visitors weekly, Gospelflava.com is still the internet’s premiere destination for gospel music industry news. Expanding the brand in 2001, she also co-founded the Evidence Gospel record label, former home of the Stellar Award nominated JJ Hairston & Youthful Praise. She has served as co-executive producer on six of their eight releases. Melanie is also owner of The Power List, a faith-based e-blast company that services North and South Carolina, and founder of The Foodie Flash Mob, a social organization that unifies people through their love of food.

In 2006, she joined the on-air staff at Radio-One’s Praise 100.9 and 92.7(WPZS) in Charlotte and serves as host during the mid-day. She connects with her audience via social media, which has extended her listening audience far beyond her local listenership. She is a three-time Stellar Award nominee for Gospel Announcer of the Year, serves as a preliminary judge for BET’s hit show Sunday Best, and is recognized in Who’s Who in Black Charlotte. In 2013 she was an inaugural recipient of the Stellar Women of Gospel award for her contribution behind the scenes in Gospel. In 2015 she was awarded the Melvin Crispell Gospel Heritage Award and was recognized as one of ten Most Influential Radio Personalities by the Gospel Music Industry Round-up. She serves on the Board of Directors of The Harvest Center, a transitional program for the homeless and underserved in Charlotte.

Melanie considers herself to be a conduit, a connector of people and ideas, and revels in each opportunity to be a light! She is an ordained Elder in the Life Center Fellowship.

