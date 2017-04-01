Cha-Ching! T.I. Says Tiny Deserves Alimony In Divorce

Photo by

Lifestyle
Home > Lifestyle

Cha-Ching! T.I. Says Tiny Deserves Alimony In Divorce

Oh what gets said on the 'Gram!

Foxy NC staff
Leave a comment

VH1 Big In 2015 With Entertainment Weekly Awards - Arrivals

Source: Jason LaVeris / Getty


Whether they are getting divorced or not, TI is clear: If he and Tiny get a divorce, he believes that he should pay her alimony.

While he was giving his “Tip of the Week,”  he referenced the word “irreverence,” which he defined as a “lack of respect for people or things that are generally taken seriously. Soon after, an Internet troll decided to come for him by posting the following: “al-i-mo-ny- a husband’s or wife’s court-ordered provision for a spouse after separation or divorce.

But showing some class, T.I. agreed and replied, “I ain’t tripping…She deserve that.” 

In addition, the rapper showed that he can be petty too when he liked a fan comment that Tiny’s alleged romance with Floyd Mayweather.

“I’m so confused tho why people acting like Tiny wasn’t swinging on Floyd nuts,” the comment read.

Oh lord!

SOURCE: The Jasmine Brand

RELATED NEWS:

Tiny Had This To Say About T.I.’s New Boo Thang

Kandi Burruss And Tiny Harris Get Songwriting Credit On Ed Sheeran’s Hit Song

Yaaasss! Danielle Brooks Shows Off Her Killer Curves On The Beach

celebrity divorces , T.I. Tiny

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

10 photos Launch gallery

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

Continue reading Cha-Ching! T.I. Says Tiny Deserves Alimony In Divorce

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Born On This Day: Happy Birthday Eddie Murphy
 1 hour ago
Women's Empowerment - Bobby Brown
Bobby Brown Performs LIVE At Women’s Empowerment 2017!…
 4 hours ago
She Said Yes! Martin Lawrence Is Engaged
 18 hours ago
RHOA Producers Did Not Invite Matt Jordan To…
 21 hours ago
Baby Bumpin’! Beyoncé Is Flawless In Purple
 22 hours ago
Happy Birthday Marvin Gaye
 23 hours ago
Kelly Rowland Shows Off Stretch Marks In Support…
 2 days ago
Kendu Isaacs Threatens Mary J. Blige
 2 days ago
Dr. Dre Is Pushing for the 2024 Olympics…
 2 days ago
T.I. Says Tiny Harris ‘Deserves’ Alimony
 2 days ago
So, Sad: Tamar Braxton Suffers Miscarriage
 2 days ago
Lisa Nicole Cloud Leaving ‘Married To Medicine’
 2 days ago
INSTADAILY: Rasheeda’s Flyest Instagram Flicks
 3 days ago
Leela James’ “Don’t Want You Back” Is A…
 3 days ago
Photos