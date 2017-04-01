Chance The Rapper Launches Arts And Literature Fund For Chicago Public Schools

NewsOne Staff

Grammy-winning artist Chance the Rapper is continuing to use his platform to give back to the city of Chicago. According to the Huffington Post, during a press conference on Friday, he announced the launch of the New Chance Arts and Literature Fund—an initiative designed to provide supplies and equipment for arts and reading programs in Chicago public schools.

This new fund will be a partnership with Ingenuity, a local arts education advocacy group. He said that the program will work towards giving supplies and equipment for reading and arts programs in schools that have seen a decrease in five-year graduation rates. The funding will begin in the fall for the 2017-2018 school year.

“As an artist and an after-school teacher, I know that the arts are essential. They teach kids invaluable lessons,” Chance told reporters.

“We’re working with Ingenuity. There are literally thousands of arts programs we want to implement,” the rapper said.

The Chicago Bulls announced that they will donate $1 million to further the rapper’s efforts to better the city’s public schools, reports the outlet.

In March, Chance the Rapper vowed to donate $1 million to Chicago public schools as they are in the midst of budgetary issues.

