Kendu Isaacs Threatens Mary J. Blige

According to a recently revealed blind item, it sounds like Kendu is pushing Mary’s back against the wall to strong-arm her into paying out and shutting up.

Rumor has it that Kendu Issacs has knowledge of funky paperwork and books-cooking that Mary J. Blige and her financial folks have been doing over the years to keep a few extra chunks of cash away from the IRS.

Ever since Mary denied his request for six-digits a month in the divorce; he’s been making not-so-subtle suggestions that he’s one phone call away from putting Mary on the government’s radar.

Not cool Kendu…

“Mean Azz” Kendu Isaacs Is Coming For Mary, Threatens Her With THIS If He Doesn’t Get His $100k Monthly Payout

