Kendu Isaacs Threatens Mary J. Blige

According to a recently revealed blind item, it sounds like Kendu is pushing Mary’s back against the wall to strong-arm her into paying out and shutting up.
Rumor has it that Kendu Issacs has knowledge of funky paperwork and books-cooking that Mary J. Blige and her financial folks have been doing over the years to keep a few extra chunks of cash away from the IRS.
Ever since Mary denied his request for six-digits a month in the divorce; he’s been making not-so-subtle suggestions that he’s one phone call away from putting Mary on the government’s radar.
Not cool Kendu…
“Mean Azz” Kendu Isaacs Is Coming For Mary, Threatens Her With THIS If He Doesn’t Get His $100k Monthly Payout
Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)
10 photos Launch gallery
9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)
1. 9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech1 of 10
2. “I am Warhol. I am the #1 most impactful artist of our generation. I am Shakespeare in the flesh.Walt Disney. Nike. Google.”2 of 10
3. “I am your OG and will be respected as such”3 of 10
4. “You have distracted from my creative process”4 of 10
5. “Ima let you finish….”5 of 10
6. [We] brought the leather jogging pants six years ago to Fendi, and they said no. How many mother*ckers you done seen with a leather jogging pant?”6 of 10
7. “How Sway? You ain’t got the answers Sway!”7 of 10
8. “Am I in fashion?? You see this coat?”8 of 10
9. “I went to look at your twitter and you were wearing cool pants”9 of 10
10. “I hate when I’m on a flight and I wake up with a water bottle next to me like oh great now I gotta be responsible for this water bottle.”10 of 10
comments – Add Yours