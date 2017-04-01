Kendu Isaacs Threatens Mary J. Blige

According to a recently revealed blind item, it sounds like Kendu is pushing Mary’s back against the wall to strong-arm her into paying out and shutting up.

Rumor has it that Kendu Issacs has knowledge of funky paperwork and books-cooking that Mary J. Blige and her financial folks have been doing over the years to keep a few extra chunks of cash away from the IRS.

Ever since Mary denied his request for six-digits a month in the divorce; he’s been making not-so-subtle suggestions that he’s one phone call away from putting Mary on the government’s radar.

Not cool Kendu…

