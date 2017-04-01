Dr. Dre Is Pushing for the 2024 Olympics to Take Place in LA

Paris, France is on track to becoming the host city for the 2024 Olympics, but Los Angeles is planning on going for the hosting spot, andand a few other big names are behind the effort.

According to Spin, Dr. Dre is joined by Magic Johnson, Jason Collins and a list of other notable officials to serve on the LA 2024 board. In fact, the hip hop mogul is one of the only musicians to be recruited for the bidding process.

“The diverse group of 117 leaders and innovators are drawn from the sports, entertainment, media, technology, higher education, business, philanthropic and public sectors in California and around the world, helping LA 2024 develop a Games plan that will serve the Olympic Movement in 2024 and beyond,” SportsFeatures.com’s missions statement reads.

The decision will ultimately be made on September 13th.

