T.I. Says Tiny Harris ‘Deserves’ Alimony

While fans are begging and pleading withand‘ to work it out, it appears their marriage is really over.

On Thursday, when a fan dropped a not-so-subtle hint to Tip on social media that he should pay Tiny alimony he responded by saying he “ain’t tripping” because “she deserves that.”

He’s absolutely right. She does deserve it. Depending on who you ask, Tiny Harris is the reason why we even know who T.I. is today. If you remember Tiny was already successful with the female singing group Xscape, when she met T.I.

Do you think their marriage is salvageable or should they leave well enough alone?

http://icecreamconvos.com/ti-says-tiny-harris-deserves-alimony/

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: