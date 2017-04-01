T.I. Says Tiny Harris ‘Deserves’ Alimony

While fans are begging and pleading with T.I. and Tiny Harris‘ to work it out, it appears their marriage is really over.
On Thursday, when a fan dropped a not-so-subtle hint to Tip on social media that he should pay Tiny alimony he responded by saying he “ain’t tripping” because “she deserves that.”
He’s absolutely right. She does deserve it. Depending on who you ask, Tiny Harris is the reason why we even know who T.I. is today. If you remember Tiny was already successful with the female singing group Xscape, when she met T.I.
Do you think their marriage is salvageable or should they leave well enough alone?
http://icecreamconvos.com/ti-says-tiny-harris-deserves-alimony/
Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)
10 photos Launch gallery
9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)
1. 9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech1 of 10
2. “I am Warhol. I am the #1 most impactful artist of our generation. I am Shakespeare in the flesh.Walt Disney. Nike. Google.”2 of 10
3. “I am your OG and will be respected as such”3 of 10
4. “You have distracted from my creative process”4 of 10
5. “Ima let you finish….”5 of 10
6. [We] brought the leather jogging pants six years ago to Fendi, and they said no. How many mother*ckers you done seen with a leather jogging pant?”6 of 10
7. “How Sway? You ain’t got the answers Sway!”7 of 10
8. “Am I in fashion?? You see this coat?”8 of 10
9. “I went to look at your twitter and you were wearing cool pants”9 of 10
10. “I hate when I’m on a flight and I wake up with a water bottle next to me like oh great now I gotta be responsible for this water bottle.”10 of 10
comments – Add Yours