Kelly Rowland Shows Off Stretch Marks In Support Of Kendrick Lamar’s ‘Humble’

Rapperis making waves with his new video “Humble.”

In his attempt to promote body positivity and knock down the unrealistic standards of beauty women are pressured into, he raps: “I’m so f**** sick and tired of the Photoshop// Show me somethin’ natural like afro on Richard Pryor// Show me somethin’ natural like a** with some stretch marks.”

Accompanying the lyrics are visuals of everyday women with actual stretch marks.

And this celebration of imperfection has been inspiring some women, including Kelly Rowland. The singer and mother posted an old picture of her vacationing in Australia putting her own stretch marks on display for the world to see.

"B!T@H BE HUMBLE" -@KendrickLamar A post shared by Kelly Rowland (@kellyrowland) on Mar 31, 2017 at 3:19pm PDT

The ladies took to Twitter to show how his new video inspired them:

Re: @kendricklamar & #humble: I'm tired of Black women being attacked b/c we try to keep up w/ the impossible beauty standards set by men. — Aurielle Marie (@ElleOfTwoCities) March 31, 2017

Thanks to @kendricklamar for embracing being natural. I'm one girl who doesn't want to conceal the way i look most of the time #HUMBLE pic.twitter.com/Qo5jCAVmOd — Edi (@EdithNyimo) April 1, 2017

@Power1051 @kendricklamar Damm! The man can't get any CREDIT at all?

He is okay seein a NATURAL QUEEN.. even with stretch marks. 💋 Fuxx be HUMBLE 💯 — 🌻Möl∆zz€z G∆lxÇ™ (@mahogganee) April 2, 2017

.@kendricklamar Humble is a 🔥song &has 🔥 visuals &I commend you brotha for sharing your love of black women. Even if some don't support it 🙄 — Grandma (@TrapGrandma) April 1, 2017

BEAUTIES what do you think?

