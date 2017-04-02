Chicago Teen Arrested On Charges For Gang Rape Streamed On Facebook Live

Photo by

News One
Home > News One

Chicago Teen Arrested On Charges For Gang Rape Streamed On Facebook Live

The teen is facing charges that include aggravated criminal sexual assault and dissemination of child pornography.

NewsOne Staff
Leave a comment

A Chicago teen has been arrested in connection with the sexual assault of a 15-year-old girl that was streamed on Facebook Live. According to NBC News, Chicago police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi announced that the Chicago Police Department apprehended one juvenile offender and others are expected to be arrested as the probe surrounding the incident moves forward.

From NBC News:

A 14-year-old boy has been arrested in the sexual assault of a 15-year-old Chicago girl that was streamed live on Facebook and watched by about 40 people who didn’t report it to authorities, police said late Saturday.

Chicago police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said more arrests are expected as the investigation continues. Police have said the attack involved five or six males, and Guglielmi said the boy “was one of the offenders in the video.”

Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson is slated to provide more details at a news conference Sunday morning.

The suspect will face charges that include aggravated criminal sexual assault, manufacturing of child pornography, and dissemination of child pornography, reports the outlet.

According to NBC News, the video was the second time that an attack in Chicago was streamed on Facebook Live within the past few months.

SOURCE: NBC News

SEE ALSO:

Chicago Girl Harassed After Horrific Facebook Live Gang Rape

Chicago Cops Investigate Gang Rape Streamed On Facebook Live

24 Powerful Photos Of Resistance

25 photos Launch gallery

24 Powerful Photos Of Resistance

Continue reading 24 Powerful Photos Of Resistance

24 Powerful Photos Of Resistance

Chicago , crime , Facebook Live , gang rape , rape , violence

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Born On This Day: Happy Birthday Eddie Murphy
 1 hour ago
Women's Empowerment - Bobby Brown
Bobby Brown Performs LIVE At Women’s Empowerment 2017!…
 4 hours ago
She Said Yes! Martin Lawrence Is Engaged
 18 hours ago
RHOA Producers Did Not Invite Matt Jordan To…
 21 hours ago
Baby Bumpin’! Beyoncé Is Flawless In Purple
 22 hours ago
Happy Birthday Marvin Gaye
 23 hours ago
Kelly Rowland Shows Off Stretch Marks In Support…
 2 days ago
Kendu Isaacs Threatens Mary J. Blige
 2 days ago
Dr. Dre Is Pushing for the 2024 Olympics…
 2 days ago
T.I. Says Tiny Harris ‘Deserves’ Alimony
 2 days ago
So, Sad: Tamar Braxton Suffers Miscarriage
 2 days ago
Lisa Nicole Cloud Leaving ‘Married To Medicine’
 2 days ago
INSTADAILY: Rasheeda’s Flyest Instagram Flicks
 3 days ago
Leela James’ “Don’t Want You Back” Is A…
 3 days ago
Photos