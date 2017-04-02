Local
Home > Local

Who Ya With In The Championship Game

Jodi Berry
Leave a comment
Oregon v North Carolina

Source: Ronald Martinez / Getty

North Carolina survives a nail bitter and squeaks past Oregon 77-76 Saturday night, earning the Tar Heels a spot in the National Championship game against Gonzaga on Monday night.

Middle School Student Correctly Predicts The Final Four

It’s David vs Goliath, who ya with?

Basketball , Championship , Gonzaga , UNC baksetball

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

10 photos Launch gallery

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

Continue reading Who Ya With In The Championship Game

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Happy Birthday Marvin Gaye
 3 hours ago
INSTADAILY: Rasheeda’s Flyest Instagram Flicks
 2 days ago
23 Gorgeous Photos Of Selena Quintanilla-Pérez You’ve Probably…
 2 days ago
Ciara & Russell Wilson’s Flowery Co-ed Baby Shower…
 2 days ago
Video: New Music Brian McKnight “Forever”
 2 days ago
Disney's The Lion King stage musical
Producers Want Beyonce To Play Nala In “The…
 2 days ago
Mary J. Blige Strength Of A Woman cover art
Mary J. Blige Opens Up About Her Marriage,…
 2 days ago
Women's Empowerment - Bobby Brown
Bobby Brown Performs LIVE At Women’s Empowerment 2017!…
 2 days ago
‘Scandal’ Recap: Abby Learns That She’s Not The…
 3 days ago
Many Fans Of ABC’s ‘Black-ish’ Are Upset With…
 3 days ago
‘RHOA’ Star Kenya Moore Files Restraining Order Against…
 3 days ago
INSTADAILY: Nicole Murphy Be Killin’ ‘Em On The Gram
 3 days ago
CHICK CHAT: Black Women Activists Talk Policy Reform…
 3 days ago
Mary J. Blige Reveals The Heartbreaking Moment She…
 3 days ago
Photos