Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

She Said Yes! Martin Lawrence Is Engaged

Check out Roberta Moradfar's beautiful ring!

Foxy NC staff
Leave a comment

Premiere Of Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals

Source: Jason LaVeris / Getty


Martin Lawrence and his girlfriend Roberta Moradfar are going to be jumping the broom!

The iconic comedian and actor proposed to Moradfar on March 31—and naturally she said yes.

Moradfar, an aesthetics nurse practitioner, posted the special news on Instagram: “And I said “YES!” ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️3.31.2017 marks a huge milestone in my life #Fiance #TrueLove #LoveofmyLife #MyForever #FutureWife #M❤️R#ILoveHim #IconicJewels.”

Check out that beautiful ring! It’s a square cut stone with encrusted diamonds in the band that spells out “M *heart* R.”

Congrats to the happy couple!

SOURCE: Instagram

RELATED NEWS:

Baby Bumpin’! Beyoncé Is Flawless In Purple

Ciara & Russell Wilson’s Flowery Co-ed Baby Shower Gave Us All The Feels

Fix It, Jesus: Phaedra Parks’ Camp Blames Apollo Nida For Divorce Disruption

celebrity engagements , Martin Lawrence

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

10 photos Launch gallery

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

Continue reading She Said Yes! Martin Lawrence Is Engaged

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Born On This Day: Happy Birthday Eddie Murphy
 1 hour ago
Women's Empowerment - Bobby Brown
Bobby Brown Performs LIVE At Women’s Empowerment 2017!…
 4 hours ago
She Said Yes! Martin Lawrence Is Engaged
 18 hours ago
RHOA Producers Did Not Invite Matt Jordan To…
 21 hours ago
Baby Bumpin’! Beyoncé Is Flawless In Purple
 22 hours ago
Happy Birthday Marvin Gaye
 23 hours ago
Kelly Rowland Shows Off Stretch Marks In Support…
 2 days ago
Kendu Isaacs Threatens Mary J. Blige
 2 days ago
Dr. Dre Is Pushing for the 2024 Olympics…
 2 days ago
T.I. Says Tiny Harris ‘Deserves’ Alimony
 2 days ago
So, Sad: Tamar Braxton Suffers Miscarriage
 2 days ago
Lisa Nicole Cloud Leaving ‘Married To Medicine’
 2 days ago
INSTADAILY: Rasheeda’s Flyest Instagram Flicks
 3 days ago
Leela James’ “Don’t Want You Back” Is A…
 3 days ago
Photos