She Said Yes! Martin Lawrence Is Engaged

Martin Lawrence and his girlfriend Roberta Moradfar are going to be jumping the broom!
The iconic comedian and actor proposed to Moradfar on March 31—and naturally she said yes.
Moradfar, an aesthetics nurse practitioner, posted the special news on Instagram: “And I said “YES!” ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️3.31.2017 marks a huge milestone in my life #Fiance #TrueLove #LoveofmyLife #MyForever #FutureWife #M❤️R#ILoveHim #IconicJewels.”
Check out that beautiful ring! It’s a square cut stone with encrusted diamonds in the band that spells out “M *heart* R.”
Congrats to the happy couple!
SOURCE: Instagram
RELATED NEWS:
Baby Bumpin’! Beyoncé Is Flawless In Purple
Ciara & Russell Wilson’s Flowery Co-ed Baby Shower Gave Us All The Feels
Fix It, Jesus: Phaedra Parks’ Camp Blames Apollo Nida For Divorce Disruption
Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)
10 photos Launch gallery
9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)
1. 9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech1 of 10
2. “I am Warhol. I am the #1 most impactful artist of our generation. I am Shakespeare in the flesh.Walt Disney. Nike. Google.”2 of 10
3. “I am your OG and will be respected as such”3 of 10
4. “You have distracted from my creative process”4 of 10
5. “Ima let you finish….”5 of 10
6. [We] brought the leather jogging pants six years ago to Fendi, and they said no. How many mother*ckers you done seen with a leather jogging pant?”6 of 10
7. “How Sway? You ain’t got the answers Sway!”7 of 10
8. “Am I in fashion?? You see this coat?”8 of 10
9. “I went to look at your twitter and you were wearing cool pants”9 of 10
10. “I hate when I’m on a flight and I wake up with a water bottle next to me like oh great now I gotta be responsible for this water bottle.”10 of 10
comments – Add Yours