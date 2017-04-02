Baby Bumpin’! Beyoncé Is Flawless In Purple

Photo by

Baby Bumpin’! Beyoncé Is Flawless In Purple

Being pregnant with twins isn't stopping the iconic singer from slaying the fashion game!

Foxy NC staff
Being pregnant with twins isn’t stopping Beyoncé from slaying the fashion game!

On Saturday the iconic singer posted pictures of her gearing up for date night with her husband Jay Z. And of course she was killing it in this purple gown:

Peep her earrings:

Just amazing! We love to see Bey happy and healthy!

Beyonce , instagram , pregnancy

Photos