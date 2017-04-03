Born On This Day: Happy Birthday Eddie Murphy

Happy Birthday Eddie Murphy.

Comedian, actor, writer, singer, and producer Eddie Murphy turns 56 today. Know for his roles in the movies “48 Hrs.”, “Beverly Hills Cops”, “Trading Places”, Coming to America and “The Nutty Professor”. Winner of Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actor in “Dreamgirls” and a regular cast member on Saturday Night Live from 1980-1984.

