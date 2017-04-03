Cam Newton Shares Photo Of Baby Daughter

Cam Newton took to social media over the weekend to share a photo of his baby daughter, Sovereign Dior Cambella Newton. This is his second child with Kia Proctor. Baby Sovereign was born in Febraury.

ëvërÿthįñgGŪ€€į❕👍🏾 ŠØVËRË1GN-D1ØR•€ÅMßËŁŁÅ•NË₩TØN #iWmW -1OVE #šhįñëTHRŪthëŠHÅDË #förÅŁŁthëCØNFŪŚ1ØN👶🏽 #HËÅRTbrëâkër💔 A post shared by Cam Newton (@cameron1newton) on Apr 1, 2017 at 5:00pm PDT

