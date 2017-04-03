Cam Newton Shares Photo Of Baby Daughter

Cam Newton took to social media over the weekend to share a photo of his baby daughter, Sovereign Dior Cambella Newton. This is his second child with Kia Proctor. Baby Sovereign was born in Febraury.
Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Are Doing This Week On Instagram (4/1/-4/7)
16 photos Launch gallery
Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Are Doing This Week On Instagram (4/1/-4/7)
1. LudacrisSource:Instagram 1 of 16
2. Chris BrownSource:Instagram 2 of 16
3. Gabrielle Union WadeSource:Instagram 3 of 16
4. ZendayaSource:Instagram 4 of 16
5. Shauni O’NealSource:Instagram 5 of 16
6. FantasiaSource:Instagram 6 of 16
7. Tina CampbellSource:Instagram 7 of 16
8. Yara ShahidiSource:Instagram 8 of 16
9. Anthony HamiltonSource:Instagram 9 of 16
10. Tracee Ellis RossSource:Instagram 10 of 16
11. Tracee Ellis RossSource:Instagram 11 of 16
12. FutureSource:Instagram 12 of 16
13. Nicki MinajSource:Instagram 13 of 16
14. BeyonceSource:Instagram 14 of 16
15. Erykah BaduSource:Instagram 15 of 16
16. CiaraSource:Instagram 16 of 16
Follow Karen Clark on Social Media
Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark
comments – Add Yours