Cam Newton Shares Photo Of Baby Daughter

Karen Clark
Buick Pee Wee Commercial with Cam Newton and Miranda Kerr for 2017 Super Bowl

Source: Emma McIntyre / Getty

Cam Newton took to social media over the weekend to share a photo of his baby daughter, Sovereign Dior Cambella Newton. This is his second child with Kia Proctor. Baby Sovereign was born in Febraury.

 

 

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Are Doing This Week On Instagram (4/1/-4/7)

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Are Doing This Week On Instagram (4/1/-4/7)

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Are Doing This Week On Instagram (4/1/-4/7)

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

