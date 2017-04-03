Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Sister, Sister: Tamar Braxton’s Nephew Calls Her Out For Being Petty About Traci’s Birthday

Tamar incited some family drama when she jokingly snubbed her sister's bday.

Foxy NC staff
Leave a comment

2016 Daytime Emmy Awards - Arrivals

Source: Paul Archuleta / Getty


Sibling rivalry doesn’t stop no matter how old you are.

Reality star and songstress Tamar Braxton threw a little shade at her big sister, when she declared Traci’s birthday #TamarBraxton day. Even her nephew had to call his auntie out:

After he commented, Tamar revised her post, saying there was ‘no shame, no harm meant by this post.’

#TamarBraxton says she wasn't being shady towards her sister! #UpdatedCaption View previous post!

A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on

We all know how this goes in families. It’s all love.

RELATED LINKS

So, Sad: Tamar Braxton Suffers Miscarriage

It’s All Gucci: Which Way Do You Like How Tamar Styled This Vintage Gucci Belt?

Oop! Tiny’s Mom Comes For Tamar Braxton

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

10 photos Launch gallery

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

Continue reading Sister, Sister: Tamar Braxton’s Nephew Calls Her Out For Being Petty About Traci’s Birthday

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Women's Empowerment - Bobby Brown
Bobby Brown Performs LIVE At Women’s Empowerment 2017!…
 2 hours ago
Bronzeville
Don’t Miss The Latest Episode Of Bronzeville!
 3 hours ago
‘LHHATLS6’ Recap: Kirk Wants Rasheeda To Forgive His…
 5 hours ago
Do It For The ‘Gram: NeNe Leakes Shows…
 7 hours ago
#RelationshipGoals: Watch Tamia Sing Rihanna’s “Stay” While Grant…
 8 hours ago
Omarosa Delays Her Wedding Amid Death Threats
 8 hours ago
Wayment! Did Serena Williams Just Show Us Her…
 9 hours ago
Slay Like Bey: 4 Branding Tips We Learned…
 11 hours ago
HAUTE HAIR: Get Kerry Washington’s Sexy Red Carpet Hairstyle
 13 hours ago
‘Fate Of The Furious’ EXCLUSIVE Clip: Roman Pearce…
 16 hours ago
Sister, Sister: Tamar Braxton’s Nephew Calls Her Out…
 18 hours ago
Buick Pee Wee Commercial with Cam Newton and Miranda Kerr for 2017 Super Bowl
Cam Newton Shares Photo Of Baby Daughter
 18 hours ago
Born On This Day: Happy Birthday Eddie Murphy
 20 hours ago
‘RHOAS9’ Recap: The New Mrs. Nida Spills Tea…
 1 day ago
Photos