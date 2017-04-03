Lifestyle
Home > Lifestyle

Morning Minute: Several Reported Dead In St. Petersburg Metro Explosion

Plus get the latest on Neil Gorsuch's confirmation process and the impending lawsuit against President Donald Trump.

Foxy NC staff
Leave a comment

Several Reported Dead In St. Petersburg Metro Explosion

A Monday afternoon explosion at subway stations in St. Petersburg, Russia, killed at least 10 people around 2:45 p.m. on Monday, according to The New York Times.

President Vladimir Putin was in Petersburg, scheduled to attend a meeting and give a speech, the outlet reports.

At least 50 people were wounded during the blast which occurred between the Sennaya Square and Technology Institute stations, a bustling, crowded hub located near the city center.

Investigators said they would not rule out all motives, including terrorism.

Senate Judicial Committee Moves Forward With Gorsuch Confirmation

US-POLITICS-COURT-NOMINATION

Source: NICHOLAS KAMM / Getty


The Senate Judicial Committee moves forward Monday to bring Neil Gorsuch, President Donald Trump‘s Supreme Court Nominee, to a full Senate vote.

Judge Gorsuch’s confirmation process faced numerous challenges as several leading Senate Democrats vowed to block Grouch’s vote, especially after Republicans failed to consider President Obama’s nominee, Merrick Garland, after the death of Justice Antonin Scalia.

If Gorsuch clears the 20-person committee–composed of 11 Republicans, a full Senate vote can likely be expected on Friday.

Judge Says It’s Plausible Trump Incited Riot, Allows Lawsuit Against Him To Move Forward

Three protesters who attended a March 2016 Trump rally in Louisville were given the green light to pursue legal action against President Donald Trump and two Trump supporters, CNN reports.

Kashiya Nwanguma, Molly Shah and Henry Brousseau seek unspecified punitive and compensatory damages after they were assaulted and attacked by two Trump supporters during the rally. The named attackers are Matthew Heimbach, a White nationalist, and Alvin Bamberge.

U.S. District Judge David Hale said that Trump may have incited violence after he uttered the words, “Get ’em out of here,” while onstage at the event.

A viral video of the incident showed several protesters pushing and yelling towards Nwanguma, a Black woman.

SOURCE: The New York Times, The Wall Street JournalCNN

RELATED LINKS:

Terrorism Charges For Professed White Supremacist Who Stabbed Black New Yorker

Who’s The Black Woman Sitting Behind Supreme Court Nominee Neil Gorsuch?

Twitter Roasts President Donald Trump With #TrumpcareFail After #Trumpcare Bill Is Pulled

Donald Trump , explosion , lawsuit , metro station , neil gorsuch , Riot , St. Petersburg , Supreme Court

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

10 photos Launch gallery

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

Continue reading Morning Minute: Several Reported Dead In St. Petersburg Metro Explosion

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Women's Empowerment - Bobby Brown
Bobby Brown Performs LIVE At Women’s Empowerment 2017!…
 2 hours ago
Bronzeville
Don’t Miss The Latest Episode Of Bronzeville!
 3 hours ago
‘LHHATLS6’ Recap: Kirk Wants Rasheeda To Forgive His…
 6 hours ago
Do It For The ‘Gram: NeNe Leakes Shows…
 7 hours ago
#RelationshipGoals: Watch Tamia Sing Rihanna’s “Stay” While Grant…
 8 hours ago
Omarosa Delays Her Wedding Amid Death Threats
 8 hours ago
Wayment! Did Serena Williams Just Show Us Her…
 9 hours ago
Slay Like Bey: 4 Branding Tips We Learned…
 11 hours ago
HAUTE HAIR: Get Kerry Washington’s Sexy Red Carpet Hairstyle
 13 hours ago
‘Fate Of The Furious’ EXCLUSIVE Clip: Roman Pearce…
 16 hours ago
Sister, Sister: Tamar Braxton’s Nephew Calls Her Out…
 18 hours ago
Buick Pee Wee Commercial with Cam Newton and Miranda Kerr for 2017 Super Bowl
Cam Newton Shares Photo Of Baby Daughter
 18 hours ago
Born On This Day: Happy Birthday Eddie Murphy
 20 hours ago
‘RHOAS9’ Recap: The New Mrs. Nida Spills Tea…
 1 day ago
Photos