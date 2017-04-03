Self Defense: Learn How To Protect Yourself Against An Attack

On this episode of Candid, host Keyaira Kelly & Entertainment Editor Shamika Sanders learn self defense from Kanway Ng, the owner of Class One Mixed Martial Arts located in Brooklyn. In the wake of the missing D.C. girls news, and continued attacks against women, HB aims to empower women to protect themselves when they are in a dangerous situation.

MORE CANDID EPISODES

He Says, She Says: Should Men Be Allowed A Cheat Day In Relationships?

Can You Love More Than One Person At Once?

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: