Lifestyle
Home > Lifestyle

Here’s What Tina Fey Had To Say To The College-Educated White Women Who Voted For Trump

"You can't look away because it doesn’t affect you this minute, but it’s going to affect you eventually," the comedian told the crowd during a March 31 ACLU event.

Hello Beautiful Staff
Leave a comment

During a Facebook Live fundraiser on March 31 for the American Civil Liberties Union, comedian Tina Fey criticized college-educated White women who voted for President Donald Trump.

From the Washington Post:

“A lot of this election was turned by white, college-educated women who now would like to forget about this election and go back to watching HGTV,” the actress and comedian said. “You can’t look away because it doesn’t affect you this minute, but it’s going to affect you eventually.”

Fey made the comments during a conversation that centered largely on women’s reproductive rights. She sat down with Donna Lieberman, executive director of the ACLU in New York, and Louise Melling, the organization’s deputy legal director, during an interview segment of Friday’s four-hour-long telethon fundraiser.

At the end of her interview, Fey added: “I personally would like to make my own pledge to college-educated white women to not look away, not pretend that things that are happening now won’t eventually affect me if we don’t put a stop to it.” 

Hillary Clinton failed to garner the votes she needed from college-educated White women to win the election. According to exit polls analyzed by The Post, she won 52 percent of that demographic—not much better than former President Barack Obama in 2008 and other recent Democratic presidential candidates, including her husband Bill Clinton in 1996.

SOURCE: The Washington Post

RELATED LINKS:

The Day After: Naming The Pain Of Election Night

Donald Trump Wins 2016 Presidential Election In Shocking Upset Over Hillary Clinton

Auntie Maxine Is Not Playing With Donald Trump: ‘Get Ready For Impeachment’

Hollywood Reacts To Presidential Election

19 photos Launch gallery

Hollywood Reacts To Presidential Election

Continue reading Hollywood Reacts To Presidential Election

Hollywood Reacts To Presidential Election

ACLU , Donald Trump , tina fey , White Women Voters

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Women's Empowerment - Bobby Brown
Bobby Brown Performs LIVE At Women’s Empowerment 2017!…
 2 hours ago
Bronzeville
Don’t Miss The Latest Episode Of Bronzeville!
 3 hours ago
‘LHHATLS6’ Recap: Kirk Wants Rasheeda To Forgive His…
 6 hours ago
Do It For The ‘Gram: NeNe Leakes Shows…
 7 hours ago
#RelationshipGoals: Watch Tamia Sing Rihanna’s “Stay” While Grant…
 8 hours ago
Omarosa Delays Her Wedding Amid Death Threats
 8 hours ago
Wayment! Did Serena Williams Just Show Us Her…
 9 hours ago
Slay Like Bey: 4 Branding Tips We Learned…
 11 hours ago
HAUTE HAIR: Get Kerry Washington’s Sexy Red Carpet Hairstyle
 13 hours ago
‘Fate Of The Furious’ EXCLUSIVE Clip: Roman Pearce…
 16 hours ago
Sister, Sister: Tamar Braxton’s Nephew Calls Her Out…
 18 hours ago
Buick Pee Wee Commercial with Cam Newton and Miranda Kerr for 2017 Super Bowl
Cam Newton Shares Photo Of Baby Daughter
 18 hours ago
Born On This Day: Happy Birthday Eddie Murphy
 20 hours ago
‘RHOAS9’ Recap: The New Mrs. Nida Spills Tea…
 1 day ago
Photos