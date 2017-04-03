WATCH: John Legend Discusses Criminal Justice Reform Campaign

Photo by

News One
Home > News One

WATCH: John Legend Discusses Criminal Justice Reform Campaign

Trump's entire message has been one of authoritarianism and fear mongering, Legend tells Roland Martin in an interview.

Foxy NC staff
Leave a comment


Musician and activist John Legend joined Roland Martin on NewsOne Now last week to discuss his criminal justice reform campaign, #FreeAmerica. Launched in 2015, the multi-year culture crusade seeks to change the national conversation about “the country’s misguided policies and transform the criminal justice system,” according to its website.

I’m afraid the pendulum has swung back to the law and order crew,” Legend said Friday in response to Martin’s commentary about the nation’s refusal to do away with the lock ’em up law-and-order mentality. “I think [President Donald] Trump‘s entire message has been one of authoritarianism and fear mongering. You’ll see it with crime as well. He will give completely inaccurate crime stats about crime in certain cities. His motive is to sow fear so that he can have more control.”

Watch the video above to learn more about the campaign and sound off in comments.

SEE ALSO:

Roland Martin: ‘College Football Players Deserve To Get Paid’

Roland Martin Confronts White Nationalist Richard Spencer On NewsOne Now

30 Black Women Who Died In Police Custody

24 photos Launch gallery

30 Black Women Who Died In Police Custody

Continue reading 30 Black Women Who Died In Police Custody

30 Black Women Who Died In Police Custody

#FreeAmerica , Criminal justice , John Legend , NewOne , newsone now , Roland Martin

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Women's Empowerment - Bobby Brown
Bobby Brown Performs LIVE At Women’s Empowerment 2017!…
 2 hours ago
Bronzeville
Don’t Miss The Latest Episode Of Bronzeville!
 3 hours ago
‘LHHATLS6’ Recap: Kirk Wants Rasheeda To Forgive His…
 5 hours ago
Do It For The ‘Gram: NeNe Leakes Shows…
 7 hours ago
#RelationshipGoals: Watch Tamia Sing Rihanna’s “Stay” While Grant…
 8 hours ago
Omarosa Delays Her Wedding Amid Death Threats
 8 hours ago
Wayment! Did Serena Williams Just Show Us Her…
 9 hours ago
Slay Like Bey: 4 Branding Tips We Learned…
 11 hours ago
HAUTE HAIR: Get Kerry Washington’s Sexy Red Carpet Hairstyle
 13 hours ago
‘Fate Of The Furious’ EXCLUSIVE Clip: Roman Pearce…
 16 hours ago
Sister, Sister: Tamar Braxton’s Nephew Calls Her Out…
 18 hours ago
Buick Pee Wee Commercial with Cam Newton and Miranda Kerr for 2017 Super Bowl
Cam Newton Shares Photo Of Baby Daughter
 18 hours ago
Born On This Day: Happy Birthday Eddie Murphy
 20 hours ago
‘RHOAS9’ Recap: The New Mrs. Nida Spills Tea…
 1 day ago
Photos