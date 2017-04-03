WATCH: John Legend Discusses Criminal Justice Reform Campaign



Musician and activist John Legend joined Roland Martin on NewsOne Now last week to discuss his criminal justice reform campaign, #FreeAmerica. Launched in 2015, the multi-year culture crusade seeks to change the national conversation about “the country’s misguided policies and transform the criminal justice system,” according to its website.

“I’m afraid the pendulum has swung back to the law and order crew,” Legend said Friday in response to Martin’s commentary about the nation’s refusal to do away with the lock ’em up law-and-order mentality. “I think [President Donald] Trump‘s entire message has been one of authoritarianism and fear mongering. You’ll see it with crime as well. He will give completely inaccurate crime stats about crime in certain cities. His motive is to sow fear so that he can have more control.”

Watch the video above to learn more about the campaign and sound off in comments.

SEE ALSO:

Roland Martin: ‘College Football Players Deserve To Get Paid’

Roland Martin Confronts White Nationalist Richard Spencer On NewsOne Now