Wayment! Did Serena Williams Just Show Us Her Wedding Dress On Instagram?

Photo by

Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Wayment! Did Serena Williams Just Show Us Her Wedding Dress On Instagram?

Is the tennis legend ready to say yes to the dress?

Foxy NC staff
Leave a comment

Glamour's 25th Anniversary Women Of The Year Awards

Source: Gilbert Carrasquillo / Getty


While on a little break from tennis due to a minor knee injury, it looks like Serena Williams is healing and looking for that perfect wedding gown for her nuptials with Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian.

With the caption “Romantic lace. Very pretty. #inspired #fashion,” the tennis legend posted a pic of what could be her veil and the back of her dress.

Romantic lace. Very pretty. #inspired #fashion

A post shared by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) on

Very pretty indeed. However, we want to see the whole thing!

While Williams has been very mum about her relationship with Ohanian—heck we didn’t even know  they had been dating until he announced their engagement last December—she has recently been sharing a little bit more with her fans as of late.

Last week, she posted a picture of the day that her boo proposed—and by the looks of it, it was pretty romantic!

#tbt to "the day"

A post shared by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) on

There is no word yet on when the couple will officially say their “I do’s,” but Serena if you need any dress advice, let us know! We got you.

SOURCE: Instagram

RELATED NEWS:

Serena Williams Shares Romantic Photos Of The Day She Got Engaged

Serena Williams Slays In 2017 ‘Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue’

New Nike Ad With Serena Williams And LeBron James Addresses Racial Inequality

celebrity weddings , instagram , Serena Williams

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

10 photos Launch gallery

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

Continue reading Wayment! Did Serena Williams Just Show Us Her Wedding Dress On Instagram?

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Women's Empowerment - Bobby Brown
Bobby Brown Performs LIVE At Women’s Empowerment 2017!…
 2 hours ago
Bronzeville
Don’t Miss The Latest Episode Of Bronzeville!
 3 hours ago
‘LHHATLS6’ Recap: Kirk Wants Rasheeda To Forgive His…
 6 hours ago
Do It For The ‘Gram: NeNe Leakes Shows…
 7 hours ago
#RelationshipGoals: Watch Tamia Sing Rihanna’s “Stay” While Grant…
 8 hours ago
Omarosa Delays Her Wedding Amid Death Threats
 8 hours ago
Wayment! Did Serena Williams Just Show Us Her…
 9 hours ago
Slay Like Bey: 4 Branding Tips We Learned…
 11 hours ago
HAUTE HAIR: Get Kerry Washington’s Sexy Red Carpet Hairstyle
 13 hours ago
‘Fate Of The Furious’ EXCLUSIVE Clip: Roman Pearce…
 16 hours ago
Sister, Sister: Tamar Braxton’s Nephew Calls Her Out…
 18 hours ago
Buick Pee Wee Commercial with Cam Newton and Miranda Kerr for 2017 Super Bowl
Cam Newton Shares Photo Of Baby Daughter
 18 hours ago
Born On This Day: Happy Birthday Eddie Murphy
 20 hours ago
‘RHOAS9’ Recap: The New Mrs. Nida Spills Tea…
 1 day ago
Photos