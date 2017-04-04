Ben & Jerry’s Free Cone Day : How to get your ice cream

Today, April 4, 2017, Ben & Jerry will offer customers free ice cream cones at its locations around the world. The annual event is held from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.. There’s no limit to how many free cones people can receive.

The first Free Cone Day was in 1979, one year after co-founders Ben Cohen and Jerry Greenfield launched the company. The tradition has since expanded globally, and Ben & Jerry’s says it will hand out more than 1 million free scoops today Tuesday.

To find a store participating in your area Click Here.

